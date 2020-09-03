I don't own the players: N Srinivasan on whether Suresh Raina will make himself available for IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan stated that it was not in his hands to decide whether star batsman Suresh Raina would make himself available for IPL 2020. Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament due to 'personal reasons' and has returned back to India.

But in a recent interview, Raina raised a few eyebrows by saying that he might be seen again playing for the Chennai Super Kings. When asked about this, Srinivasan said that it wasn't for him to decide which player plays and which player does not because he did not own the players.

“Look, please understand, that that’s not my domain (whether Raina will come back or not) at all. We own a team, we own the franchise but we do not own players. The team is ours but the players are not. I don’t own the players,” N Srinivasan told PTI.

MS Dhoni and team management will decide on whether Suresh Raina features in IPL 2020: N Srinivasan

N Srinivasan also stated that it was upto MS Dhoni and team management to decide on the future of Suresh Raina.

Suresh Raina's absence would surely be a body blow to the Chennai Super Kings as he had been a prolific run-scorer for them. But N Srinivasan stated that it was not his business to look at the cricketing side of things. He opined that the team management and a great captain like MS Dhoni were more than capable of taking those decisions.

"I am not the cricket captain. I have never told them (team management) whom to play, whom to take in the auction, never. We have the greatest captain of all times. So, why shall I even interfere in cricketing matters?” N Srinivasan said.

The IPL 2020 season will begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.