“I practice and set targets for myself through match simulations” - Rahul Tewatia on preparing for finisher’s role 

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Rahul Tewatia has stated that he has been practicing hard for the last three to four years to do well as a finisher. The 29-year-old revealed that he sets targets during match simulations to work on his skills as a finisher.

With four needed off two balls, Tewatia (five*) hit a boundary by scooping Sam Curran over fine leg on Thursday, April 13. The stroke ensured Gujarat’s victory over Punjab Kings in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Batting first after losing the toss, PBKS put up a disappointing 153/8 on the board. Punjab’s bowlers fought hard in the chase to take the game into the last over despite Shubman Gill’s 67 off 49 balls. In the end, Tewatia's calmness was needed to lift the Gujarat Titans over the line.

It was not the first time the left-hander had produced the goods under pressure. Sharing his views on his amazing consistency in finishing matches, Tewatia said in a post-match press conference:

“Nothing happens overnight. I was given this role in 2020 when I was with Rajasthan Royals. When your role is defined, you have clarity about it. When you are batting at 6-7, you are likely to bat in such [crunch] situations 8-9 times in 14 league games.

“I have been practicing for this in the last three to four years. I practice and set targets for myself through match simulations, which gives me an idea on how to finish matches.”

Tewatia’s finishing skills came to the fore when he clobbered Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over, representing Rajasthan against Punjab during the IPL 2020 season. Last year, he smacked Odean Smith for two consecutive sixes, with GT needing 12 to win off the last two balls of the match.

“I backed myself to play that shot” - Rahul Tewatia on winning hit against Punjab

Asked how he planned the winning stroke against Punjab Kings, Tewatia admitted that he initially thought of working a couple on the on-side and taking the game to the last ball.

However, on second thought, he found the move risky since the ball was reversing. He elaborated:

“I was thinking I could go for a double (two runs) on the leg side, which is the bigger side of the ground. But I felt it was slightly risky. There were two balls left, so I thought that (scoop) was the better shot. The ball was reversing a bit. I backed myself to play that shot and executed it.”

While Tewatia was unbeaten on five, David Miller scored 17* off 18 balls. Pacer Mohit Sharma was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2/18.

