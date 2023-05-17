"I am really really happy for him and I hope we continue this momentum" - Krunal Pandya heaps praise on Mohsin Khan for his heroics against MI 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stand-in captain Krunal Pandya lauded Mohsin Khan's performance in their crucial five-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

The left-arm seamer defended 11 runs off the final over against the likes of Tim David and Cameron Green to hand LSG a win in their final home game. The victory took Lucknow to third place.

Mohsin was sidelined due to an injury for the majority of the ongoing campaign. He returned to the playing XI in LSG's home contest against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Praising Mohsin's performance against MI, Krunal told Marcus Stoinis in a post-match interaction:

"He has a big heart to come out and play, almost entirely after a year which I mentioned in the press conference. To come and to bowl those crucial deliveries, to Tim David and Green, and bowling that first over in the powerplay as well, I am really really happy for him and I hope we continue this momentum."

Speaking of the youngster's performance under extreme pressure, Stoinis said:

"I'm proud of Mohsin, because he has been injured for a long while. He made a beautiful start for Lucknow last year, but we have been missing him so it is nice to see him back and doing nicely."

Mohsin Khan has taken 16 wickets in 12 appearances for LSG in the IPL. The seamer's form comes at an optimum time for the franchise as they are on the cusp of securing a spot in the playoffs for the second season running.

"Initially, what we were talking about in the middle was to build a partnership together" - Marcus Stoinis on his time with Krunal Pandya during batting

LSG were in trouble after being asked to bat first by MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The home side were reduced to 35-3 in the seventh over as the bowlers made easy work of the new-look top order.

Skipper Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis rebuilt the innings, with the latter recording his highest IPL score with an unbeaten 89 off 47 deliveries.

Stating that the priority was to forge a partnership after the loss of early wickets, Stoinis said:

"We speak a lot about enjoying these big moments, enjoying these big games, the IPL means so much to us, and standing up in these moments. Initially, what we were talking about in the middle was to build a partnership together. Every time I needed someone to hit a boundary, KP looked after me and every time he felt under pressure, I'd get one."

Reflecting on the clarity and communication during his partnership with Stoinis that lasted till the 16th over, Krunal said:

"What I loved was the communication and the interaction we had out in the middle, that was amazing."

Krunal continued:

"There was a lot of clarity, when we were batting at that time and we were under pressure, but when you have a mate with you, when two people are in it together, then that gives you more confidence rather than you being alone."

LSG will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 20, in their final league-stage clash of the season.

