"I really think the BCCI will give him a chance" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi's childhood coach makes huge claim after teenager's breakout IPL 2025 season

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's childhood coach has made a huge claim after his breakout IPL 2025 season. The 14-year-old impressed one and all with his performances.

Ad

Ashok Kumar coached Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the Bihar U-19 and men's senior teams. The coach believes that the youngster can be fast-tracked into the senior Indian men's T20I side in two years from now provided he works on his fitness and fielding as well.

"My prediction is, if Vaibhav improves his fitness and his fielding, then in the next 2 years, he will be in the senior T20 Indian team. I really think the BCCI will give him a chance, as barring two to four players, rest of them in the T20I team are majorly 25 or below years old,” he said in a conversation with IANS (via NDTV Sports).

Ad

Trending

The left-hander scored 252 runs from seven innings at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 206.55 with a century and a half-century. His coach also believes that his batting has enhanced under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour in the RR camp.

"That attitude of making the team win single-handedly since childhood was seen during his 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans too. With Rahul Dravid sir and Vikram Rathour sir there, it has enhanced his batting. The practice he did with the white ball, he started getting better at it in three months. He has learnt to read the situations well," he added.

Ad

He has been among the most promising young performers and finds of the IPL 2025 season.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's next big test is the U19 England tour

Following his heroics in IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been named in India's U19 squad for the tour of England. India U19 will face England U19 in a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match ODI series and a couple of multi-day matches.

Ad

His childhood coach believes that the yougster will do well in England given the confidence he has gained from his performance in the IPL.

"Vaibhav will do well on the U19 tour of England, considering the touch and confidence he's in right now. He will do much better on the tour of England, as the performances one saw in the IPL, it's just a glimpse into what he can do. From whatever I have seen of him right from Bihar U19 days, this is the exact way he plays," he coach stated.

Notably, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has played only five first-class matches and six List-A matches in his short career so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More