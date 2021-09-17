"I didn't have regular game time with South Africa when Imran Tahir was the first-choice spinner" - Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa and Rajasthan Royals left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi believes regular game time is important for him to be effective. He said he wasn't able to get regular game time when fellow compatriot Imran Tahir was South Africa's first-choice spinner.

But since Tahir's retirement, Tabraiz Shamsi has become his nation's first-choice spinner and has also become the No.1 ranked T20I bowler. He has been simply brilliant in recent times and has been snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals for the second phase of IPL 2021.

Speaking to ANI, here is what Tabraiz Shamsi had to say about his recent form for South Africa:

"I think first and foremost, regular game time is what I have needed since I joined the national team. I haven't really had regular game time because Imran Tahir was the first choice spinner and I would play one time now and another game one month later. I think that consistency to show what you can do and learn from your mistakes, if you make mistakes in one game then you can correct them in another. That makes a big difference as well."

My goal is to provide match-winning performances: Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi is currently in quarantine and is likely to play a crucial role for the Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of the IPL 2021 season. He believes he will be fully committed and wants to work hard off the field. Only then will he be able to express himself freely on the field.

"Just like the South African team, I will try to do my best, sometimes it works and sometimes it does not. My goal is to provide match-winning performances, work hard in the training and have fun in the middle, that's how I like to play," Tabraiz Shamsi concluded.

Shamsi has played four IPL matches so far, all for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2016. He picked up three wickets in those games at an economy rate of 9.19.

