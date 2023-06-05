"I have reported the matter to authorities" - Yash Dayal says someone hacked his Instagram account and posted controversial stories

Yash Dayal has claimed that his Instagram account was hacked earlier today, and the person who got access to his profile uploaded a controversial story, before apologizing for the same.

Earlier today, Dayal grabbed the headlines after cricket fans noticed a controversial Instagram story on his profile. A post related to 'Love Jihad' was reshared on his Instagram profile. Soon after, the post was taken down and an apology was issued to the fans.

Although the story was taken down in an hour, quite a few cricket fans had taken notice of it. Yash Dayal has been trending on Twitter for the last few hours. Now, the Gujarat Titans pacer has issued a statement to the media, claiming that someone else accessed his account and uploaded both the Instagram stories.

"Dear All, There were two stories posted on my Insta handle today - both of which weren't done by me," Dayal clarified. "I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting.

"I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account. I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs. Thank You, Yash Dayal," the pacer concluded.

Yash Dayal recently had a forgettable IPL 2023 season with Gujarat Titans

The 2023 season has not been the best year of Dayal's career. The left-arm fast bowler impressed fans with his wicket-taking skills last year and also earned a call-up to the Indian squad. However, his performances declined this year as he bowled many expensive spells.

Gujarat Titans even dropped him from their playing XI after Dayal conceded five sixes off five balls against Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rinku Singh. He returned to the side for the final two league-stage matches before being replaced by Darshan Nalkande in Qualifier 1.

