"I had said he doesn't have great numbers in T20s" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rachin Ravindra for proving him wrong in CSK's IPL 2024 win vs GT

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rachin Ravindra for proving his T20 credentials in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2024 win against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Ravindra smashed a 20-ball 46 as CSK set GT a massive 207-run target at Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. The home team then restricted Shubman Gill and company to 143/8 to register a comprehensive 63-run win and move atop the points table.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Ravindra as one of the standout performers in Tuesday's game.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad got a life at the start but Rachin Ravindra - Rach-in, ball out. How well is he batting. I will be very honest, people felt that he plays well, including myself, I will put my hand up, but I had said that he doesn't have great numbers in T20s," he said (2:50).

The former India batter noted that the CSK opener is bringing his destructive game to the fore.

"I felt he is a good ODI player, might also play well in Tests, but he hadn't scored too many runs in T20s and hadn't played too many matches either, so he might not be that useful. They had kept him as a backup player, that Rachin can be given chances if Devon Conway isn't there, but now he is destroying differently," Chopra observed.

Ravindra added 62 runs for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36) in just 5.2 overs. The left-handed opener was the dominant partner, with the CSK skipper content to play second fiddle to him.

"He was absolutely stellar" - Aakash Chopra on Rachin Ravindra's strokeplay

Rachin Ravindra struck six fours and three sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Rachin Ravindra for showcasing a wide repertoire of strokes.

"The thing I liked a lot about him was all the fours and sixes he hit. He hit sixes if the ball was on his legs, straight fours off full balls, shots in the air through cover when there was a gap, and then played shots while using his feet and against balls away from him as well. He was absolutely stellar," he elaborated (3:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the New Zealand all-rounder gave CSK the required initial momentum.

"The range he has shown, it's just his first season and just his second match, and he has batted well in both games. He didn't score a fifty, I do get that, but Rachin Ravindra is batting extremely well. He just set the tone for the Chennai Super Kings," Chopra stated.

Ravindra might not have got a place in CSK's playing XI had Devon Conway been fit and available. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old is retained as an opener once his senior countryman is available for selection.

