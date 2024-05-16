I would not say David Warner played his last IPL game: Aaron Finch on DC opener's future after IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch shares a great camaraderie with David Warner having opened together for their country for several years. He believes Warner has enough potential to get picked up by an IPL team in next season's auction even if Delhi Capitals (DC) release him.

Warner has scored just 168 runs in eight games in IPL 2024 and also found himself left out of DC's final league game despite being available for selection.

However, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Aaron Finch explained how David Warner's exploits in the IPL and his experience around youth could be a massive factor in him getting picked up at the potential IPL 2025 mega auction. He said:

"A big auction is coming up next time (this year-end). I think there would be a team that would love to have his (Warner's) experience, be it in playing eleven, or as a replacement or as someone to nurture younger talent. I would not say it is his last IPL game, but he has had a poor season."

Young explosive opener and Warner's compatriot Jake Fraser-McGurk proved to be arguably DC's best player in IPL 2024. The veteran southpaw managed to keep his place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad despite Fraser-McGurk's X-factor and the debate around his selection.

Michael Clarke on David Warner's IPL future

Another former Australian captain and David Warner's teammate, Michael Clarke was also present in the discussion and even he agreed with Finch on Warner getting an IPL deal next season. However, Clarke is almost certain that Warner will not be picked up for the whopping INR 6.25 crore price tag that he was signed for during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

On this, he stated:

"He (Warner) could get picked up at the auction, he just might not get the money he is used to. He is at that stage of his career when he is not performing at his absolute best and you cannot expect the same money. I would not be surprised if he is not picked up."

David Warner's best season for the Delhi Capitals was last year when he scored a staggering 516 runs from 14 games with six half-centuries. He had also led the side in Rishabh Pant's absence as the latter was ruled out due to a horrible car accident.