"I don't see Ben Stokes playing even if he is available" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's overseas options for IPL 2023 clash against RR

Aakash Chopra feels Ben Stokes might not make it to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) starting XI for their IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) even if the England all-rounder is fit and available.

The two sides will lock horns at the Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Stokes, who missed CSK's last game against the Mumbai Indians due to a toe injury, is unlikely to be available for their clash against Sanju Samson and Co. as well.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Ben Stokes might not be one of Chennai Super Kings' four overseas players even if he is passed fit, saying:

"Chennai didn't have Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes in the last match. It won't make a huge difference whether Ben Stokes will be there or not. I don't see Ben Stokes playing even if he is available, that's also a possibility."

The former Indian opener added that MS Dhoni and Co. don't get flustered even if their big-ticket players fail to fire, elaborating:

"This team doesn't think too much as well, that they bought a player for such a huge price and should thus play him, and what happens if he doesn't score runs? A lot of teams think like that but they don't. They say it's fine if he fires, or else they will manage with someone else."

Stokes has managed just 15 runs in his two knocks in IPL 2023 thus far. He has also conceded 18 runs in the solitary over he has bowled in the tournament to date.

"It might not work out without Moeen Ali here" - Aakash Chopra feels CSK would need the off-spinner at Chepauk

Moeen Ali was the Player of the Match in CSK's home win against the Lucknow Super Giants. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings would need Moeen Ali to be fit and available, stating:

"However, it might not work out without Moeen Ali here. It is necessary for Moeen Ali to be fit to play here, that's what I feel. Maheesh Theekshana is also available. He is coming here after bowling extremely economically in New Zealand. So you would expect him to replace Sisanda Magala in the team."

The cricketer-turned-commentator observed that Dwaine Pretorius and Devon Conway should be certain picks for CSK. He reckons the franchise could play two among Moeen, Maheesh Theekshana and Mitchell Santner as their other overseas professionals, explaining:

"So Dwaine Pretorius and Maheesh Theekshana, and Devon Conway at the top. Whether Mitchell Santner plays will depend on Moeen Ali's fitness and whether they want to play Maheesh Theekshana or not. I feel they should play Dwaine Pretorius on this ground for sure because the fast-bowling situation is slightly tight."

The Chennai Super Kings are likely to be without Deepak Chahar due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the last game. Rajvardhan Hangargekar could make a return to CSK's playing combination in such a scenario.

