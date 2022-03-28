"I couldn't sleep last night" - Ayush Badoni reacts after hitting 54 on debut vs GT in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants batsman Ayush Badoni, who scored a crucial half-century on his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans, has revealed that he didn't get any sleep on the night before the game.

The 22-year-old walked out to bat with his team struggling at 29/4 and Mohammed Shami shedding fire with the new ball. But Ayush showed nerves of steel and diluted Gujarat's bowling attack.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Yesterday Tilak, today AYUSH BADONI look good. Yesterday Tilak, today AYUSH BADONI look good.

While he looked confident on the ground, the youngster revealed he was nervous coming into the game. Speaking during the mid-innings break, Ayush Badoni said:

"There was a lot of nervousness [before the game]. I couldn't sleep last night. Settled down after I hit the first boundary and felt like I belong here."

Badoni and Deepak Hooda started to revive the Lucknow Super Giants' innings. They started slow but soon shifted gears. It was Hooda who cut loose initially and once he got out, Ayush displayed his wide range of shots.

The cricketer from Delhi was eventually out for 54 but by then, he had guided the Lucknow franchise to a challenging total.

Speaking on scoring a fifty on debut, Ayush Badoni said:

"Wasn't looking at the score, just batting. Didn't look at the fifty either. I was just looking to take it deep and take the bowlers on in the death overs. Didn't realize I've got to a fifty until it came up."

Badoni struck three towering sixes and four boundaries during his 54-run knock of 41 balls as Lucknow Super Giants posted 158 runs in their 20 overs.

"The ball was cutting a bit in the first six overs" - Ayush Badoni

Deep Dasgupta @DeepDasgupta7 Recovery and a half @LucknowIPL superb from Deepak Hooda and it is so heartening to see the talented, young Ayush Badoni grab his opportunity. Ustaad ji would be very happy,wherever he is #LSGvsGT Recovery and a half @LucknowIPL superb from Deepak Hooda and it is so heartening to see the talented, young Ayush Badoni grab his opportunity. Ustaad ji would be very happy,wherever he is #LSGvsGT

The new ball did all sorts of tricks as Mohammed Shami caused a lot of trouble for the Lucknow batters.

However, it eased out as the game progressed and was a good wicket to bat on, suggested Badoni.

He concluded by saying:

"The ball was cutting a bit in the first six overs but it did flatten out eventually. We think we've got a good enough total on the board."

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have got off to a good start, scoring 44/2 in the powerplay. Skipper Hardik Pandya is leading the side with the bat after Dusmantha Chameera picked up two wickets early in the innings.

