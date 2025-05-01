“I was sleeping” - PBKS star opens up on crucial conversation with Ricky Ponting ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Prabhsimran Singh has said he was fast asleep when he got a message from Ricky Ponting about the franchise's retentions. The 24-year-old shared that the former Australian captain was very keen on picking him in the squad, even before he was hired as PBKS' new head coach.

Prabhsimran added that he was "thrilled" to be picked by the franchise and recalled an incident, where he received praise from the former Australian captain.

"When Punjab was talking about retention, I got a message from Ponting. I was sleeping then. I had gone to play in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and it was then that I had a chat with him. He really wanted me on the team because he was still in the conversation for the Punjab Kings head coach role," Prabhsimran said on Star Sports Press Room with Punjab Kings for Race To Playoffs".

"I was thrilled because he was Delhi’s coach when I scored a 100 against Delhi in the IPL, and we met after the game. He then told me, ‘You have a bright future.’ That was the only time I had a chat with him until that call about retention," he added.

Prabhsimran Singh repays Ricky Ponting's faith with stellar showings

Prabhsimran Singh, who has predominantly been used as an Impact Player by PBKS in IPL 2025, was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auctions in November 2024.

He has repaid the faith shown by Ricky Ponting with a renewed level of consistency with the bat. Prabhsimran has scored 346 runs in 10 matches so far this season, at a strike rate of 165.55, with a highest score of 83.

Prabhsimran has made three 50+ scores in IPL 2025, more than any of the previous seasons that he has played in. PBKS next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4.

