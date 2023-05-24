"I still feel that MS Dhoni has at least one more year left in him" - Harbhajan Singh on CSK skipper's IPL retirement speculations

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has opined over the future of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 24, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The Yellow Army will make their 10th IPL final appearance on May 28 in Ahmedabad.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni was asked whether he will come and play again in Chennai in the IPL. The CSK skipper responded:

"I don't know, I have eight to nine months to decide, the small auction may be around December, so why take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. I will always be there for CSK, whether that is in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside...I don't really know."

Reacting to Dhoni's comments on his future as a player in the IPL, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"I don't think that Dhoni will retire (from IPL). Yesterday, he indicated that he won't retire. If he doesn't retire then it's a great message for CSK and their fans."

He added:

"If he doesn't play next year then he definitely would want to win the trophy and bid farewell to the game. I still feel that he has at least one more year left in him."

"MS Dhoni knows this ground by every ounce" - Harbhajan Singh on defeating CSK in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings lost the toss against Gujarat Giants in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and were asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (60 in 44 balls) and Devon Conway (40 runs in 34 balls) scored the bulk of the total runs (172) for the home side.

Pace bowlers Deepak Chahar (2/29) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/37), and spinners Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/28) decimated the star-studded Titans batting order to seal the win.

Chennai became the first side to bowl out Titans (157/10) in an innings in the IPL since the Hardik Pandya-led side made its IPL debut last year. With the victory, MS Dhoni's men also ended their three-match losing streak against the Ahmedabad-based franchise in the IPL.

Speaking about Dhoni's captaincy and the intent shown by CSK to defend 172 on a slow track, Harbhajan Singh said:

"The body language was great and it felt like they came to play a big match. Before this match, GT had defeated CSK three times. Any team who wants to beat CSK in Chennai will have to play their double better cricket. They have to do something different because Dhoni knows this ground by every ounce."

He added:

"It matters the way he sets the field and cuts the angle (for bowlers) to save every single run. 172 was a winning total here and Chennai bowlers did well with the spinners bowling fabulously."

GT will play either Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26.

