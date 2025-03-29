“I was stunned when he came out after Curran” - Former England batter questions CSK’s tactics after their shocking loss to RCB in IPL 2025

Former England batter Nick Knight expressed disbelief at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) holding back Shivam Dube in their run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday. Dube was used as the Impact Player by CSK on Friday and walked out to bat at number six, after the fall of Sam Curran's wicket.

The 55-year-old also said that he was "stunned" that Dube did not come ahead of Curran in CSK's pursuit of 197 against RCB at Chepauk on Friday.

“Why was Dube not batting higher? I was stunned when he came out after Curran. They were so far behind the game at that point, they needed something to get them impetus, energy in their run chase and Dube was just held back," Knight told ESPN Cricinfo.

Knight felt that Dube could have bossed the middle phase of the chase against RCB and taken his game and the team forward.

"If that guy can’t do that in this tournament, I must be seeing things slightly different. For me, Dube could be the man to take this opportunity and boss the middle section of that innings and take his game forward and take the team forward," he said.

Knight said that he was surprised that CSK aren't considering Devon Conway to open with Ruturaj Gaikwad. He believes they are a tried and tested pair at the top of the order.

“In my top order, I’d have Devon Conway. I’m surprised he’s not playing. I’d play both of them [Conway and Rachin]. I just feel that Gaikwad and Conway at the top are tried and tested. Conway has a terrific record," the former left-handed batter said.

CSK prefer Rachin Ravindra over Devon Conway to open with Rahul Tripathi

CSK have preferred Rachin Ravindra over Conway at the top of the order in their opening two matches of IPL 2025. Gaikwad has come out to bat at number three with Rahul Tripathi opening the batting with Ravindra in both matches.

However, Ravindra and Tripathi have not given CSK the desired returns thus far, putting on 11 and 8 runs in the first two matches to expose the rest of the batters early to the new ball.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson also questioned CSK's decision making against RCB. The 43-year-old felt the decision to send Curran at number five was "questionable" and the five-time IPL champions need to make a few adjustments moving forward in the tournament.

