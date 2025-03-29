“Could have played like this for another 15 balls” - Former CSK star reacts to MS Dhoni’s batting position in IPL 2025 match versus RCB

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni should have come ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

He added that he would have loved to have seen Dhoni bat higher up the order on Friday. The 43-year-old said that the former CSK captain had shown in the last few years that he was "still batting beautifully."

"I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin. Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls.

"Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he’s still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills," Watson on JioStar.

The two-time IPL winner felt that had Dhoni come earlier to bat on Friday, CSK may have come closer to beating RCB at Chepauk.

"If CSK had sent him in earlier, they would have had a better chance of crossing the line. Of course, the crowd absolutely loved what he did tonight, but if he had come in sooner, CSK might have had a stronger shot at victory," Watson said.

Dhoni's batting position during CSK's pursuit of 197 against RCB on Friday came under immense scrutiny after he came out to bat at No. nine, at the fall of Ashwin's wicket with the Chennai-based side needing 98 off 28.

The 43-year-old batted out the remainder of the overs, making a 16-ball 30. But his efforts didn't prevent CSK from losing to RCB in an IPL match for the first time in 17 years at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium as they succumbed to a 50-run defeat.

Shane Watson questions CSK's decision making in RCB game

Watson also questioned CSK's decision making in their match against RCB. He felt that the five-time champions hadn't got their "combinations right" and needed to make a few adjustments.

"It was disappointing to see certain decisions, like Rahul Tripathi opening the batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later.

"Batting Sam Curran at No. 5 was also questionable—I see him as more of a No. 7 batter. Right now, CSK hasn’t got their combinations right, and they need to make a few adjustments. If they persist with this batting line-up, they risk being exposed," he said.

CSK next take on Rajasthan Royals at Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

