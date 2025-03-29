“Jaldi aa gaye na?” - Former India opener’s hilarious take on MS Dhoni after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni's move to walk in at No.9 has garnered criticism. However, former India opener Virender Sehwag had a hilarious take on the same after their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

CSK were chasing 197 to win and Dhoni walked out to bat in the 16th over. Virender Sehwag, in his usual funny manner, joked that Dhoni came in earlier than he usually does.

"Jaldi aa gaye na? Hum log ye baat kar bhi rahe the. Jab woh aye tab 16 over hue the. Woh actually aate hai 19-20 over mai. Toh jaldi aa gaye na. Ya toh yeh jaldi aa gaye ya phir inke ballebazo ne wicket jaldi gawa di (He came early no? We were even talking about this. When he came 16 overs were done. He actually comes in the 19th or 20th over. So he came early. Either he came early or their batters lost wickets quickly)," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

MS Dhoni slammed an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls but it was too little too late as the game had slipped from CSK's reach by then.

Should MS Dhoni have batted higher up the order?

In the chase of 197 runs, CSK found themselves 80/6 in 12.5 overs when all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat. After Ashwin was dismissed having scored 11 runs off eight balls, MS Dhoni walked in at No.9 in the 16th over.

By this point, CSK needed 98 more runs to win with a little over four overs remaining. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 16, hitting three fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 187.5.

However, it only helped reduce the margin of defeat for CSK as the game was long lost. Eventually, they finished at 146/8 as RCB registered a thumping 50-run win. This defeat has sparked a debate about Dhoni's batting position going forward.

