"We made them cry in their home"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's thumping loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 at Chepauk Stadium

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a disappointing 50-run loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 on Friday, March 28. It was the first victory for RCB against the home team at the Chepauk Stadium since 2008.

RCB batted first after losing the toss on a dry surface in Chennai. Apart from Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls), the rest of the RCB batters played aggressively. They helped their side notch up a massive total of 196 for seven in the contest. Only Noor Ahmad made an impact for CSK in the spin department by picking up three wickets. Veteran Indian spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja endured an off day as they were taken to the cleaners by the opposition batters.

It was one-way traffic in the second innings as the CSK batting unit surrendered meekly without a fight. Josh Hazlewood (3/21) and Co. produced a clinical performance. They restricted the opposition to 146/8 in the second innings to help RCB win the second straight game in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni came to bat at the number nine position in the line-up. He remained unbeaten on 30* (16), hitting two sixes and three fours after the result was a foregone conclusion.

Fans observed CSK's poor performance in Friday's IPL 2025 match against RCB and expressed their frustration by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"I think it was a good total on this surface"- RCB captain Rajat Patidar said after winning IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was satisfied with the collective performance of the batting unit as they scored an above-par score. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"I think it was a good total on this surface. It wasn't easy for the batters to hit boundaries and sixes easily. It's always special playing at Chepauk. The way they support the team is great. It's always amazing to play in their home ground as they support every team. We were targetting around 200 runs. We knew it wasn't easy to chase."

Patidar added:

"My goal was clear, as long as I was there I need to maximize every bowler. I don't think so, it was the same line up like the previous game so it was same. This track was pretty much helpful, I knew I could use my spinners earlier. The way Livingstone came and bowled it was superb. It was amazing to see how Hazlewood and Bhuvi bowled in the hard lengths."

CSK will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (March 30) in Guwahati. Meanwhile, RCB will return to the field on April 2 when they face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

