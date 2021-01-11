"I can't take credit for that" - Mahela Jayawardene on Mumbai Indians' success in the IPL

Mahela Jayawardene has said that the structure of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise is the reason why they have been so successful over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MI recently won the 2020 IPL title, making it three wins in the last four years. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise is the most successful team in IPL history, but head coach Mahela Jayawardene does not want to take credit for their record.

In an interview with former England captain Nasser Hussain, Mahela Jayawardene said:

"I can't take credit for that. It's been in the pipeline, the way they have structured their franchise over the years. I have just gone in and added what I felt was needed. Even before me, Ricky Ponting brought in players, and his recruits have helped."

Ricky Ponting was the head coach of the Mumbai Indians before Mahela Jayawardene took over in 2017. During Jayawardene's four years in charge, he has led MI to three IPL titles.

"For me the biggest hurdle is to be involved full-time" - Mahela Jayawardene rules out coaching Sri Lanka

Mahela Jayawardene does not see himself becoming Sri Lanka coach

Despite his success as head coach in the IPL, Mahela Jayawardene has no plans to coach the Sri Lanka cricket team.

The 43-year-old, who will coach the Southern Brave at The Hundred tournament this year, does not want to take on a coaching gig that would force him to work 12 months a year. He continued:

"For me the biggest hurdle is to be involved full-time, whether it's franchise cricket or a national team. I don't see myself being a coach who's going to be involved with one team for 12 months a year. That's not enjoyable for me."

"It's got nothing to do with Sri Lanka Cricket as such, and I've always said I'm happy to contribute and help the team — as long as what I see is wrong has been corrected. It hasn't happened over the years. I don't want to walk in and be a figure in a process where I know the system hasn't allowed cricketers or the team to evolve."

Sri Lanka are set to take on England in a two-match Test series beginning later this week, and Jayawardene will certainly be a keen spectator during the contest.