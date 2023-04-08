"I think there's a chance" - Moeen Ali on Ben Stokes becoming Chennai Super Kings captain

Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Moeen Ali has earmarked Ben Stokes to succeed MS Dhoni as the captain of the franchise in the near future. The veteran cricketer observed that Stokes has settled in well with CSK and looks to be enjoying himself with the franchise.

With Dhoni likely playing his final IPL season, the Super Kings might have to search for a new captain. Stokes has significant captaincy experience, while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also strong contenders to take charge once the keeper-batter retires.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of their clash against the Mumbai Indians, Ali said Stokes has a shot at becoming the Super Kings' captain but understands that Dhoni's enviable record in the IPL means he will be in charge for a while. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, the 35-year-old said:

"He's really enjoying himself. CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He's settled in really well. He's a big part of the team with his experience. There's no real such leadership group: you have the captain and the coaches, and they talk. If Dhoni wants Ben Stokes' advice, or a chat with him, it's a very open environment in that changing room. I think there's a chance; of course there's a chance, because he's obviously done really well in Test cricket. But MS is still obviously in charge and he's going to be captain for a while."

Dhoni is arguably a giant among captains in IPL history, winning four titles with the Chennai Super Kings. With 124 wins in 212 games, the Ranchi-born cricketer is also at the top for the most number of wins.

"It is like Manchester United playing Liverpool" - Moeen Ali on Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings clash

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ali said that the clash against the Mumbai Indians is a marquee one, given the fan following both teams have garnered and thinks it's an opportunity to rack up another victory. The Englishman added:

"This is a game I really look forward to. These are the two most successful franchises and the fan following is huge and this is one of the biggest games you can play as a cricketer outside of international cricket. In football's point of view, it is like Manchester United playing Liverpool. These are huge games. It's a great opportunity to win. Mumbai are an amazing side, just like CSK actually, the two most successful teams in the competition. Another opportunity to go and win."

Mumbai Indians are coming off a heavy loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the Super Kings beat the Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter.

