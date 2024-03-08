"I think that's why we connected so well"- RCB skipper Faf du Plessis on similarities between him and Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis shares a great camaraderie with star batter Virat Kohli. Their bond has been apparent on the field in the two IPL seasons that the duo have played together so far.

While both Kohli and Du Plessis love to lead by example and set the tone, the RCB skipper feels another important common factor that the duo have is fitness.

Here's what Faf du Plessis told Star Sports on his camaraderie with Virat Kohli:

"We look at a holistic approach to being a professional sportsman and I think that's why we connected so well in my first season at RCB, we were very similar. And yes he's (Kohli) amazing, he trains hard, he's very fit, and I feel like in today's age of sport you have to be like that if you're looking for longevity."

Du Plessis believes Kohli is a huge role model for youngsters who want to take up the sport professionally. While talent is important, the RCB captain stressed the importance of looking after fitness to ensure long and successful careers.

Varun Aaron on Virat Kohli's potential comeback

Virat Kohli withdrew from the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons. It still hasn't been confirmed whether the RCB star will be back right from the start of the IPL 2024 season.

However, former Indian pacer Varun Aaron feels the fans will certainly want to see Kohli return as soon as possible. He believes whenever the former RCB skipper is back, he will be hungry for excellence.

Here's what Aaron told Star Sports:

“Knowing him (Kohli), he's going to come back with double the hunger. I hope he gets back to that kind of form (2016) in the IPL. The IPL is a long season and to continue that form is to be superhuman. And that season, the way he was batting, it was surreal to watch on the side-lines."

Virat Kohli scored a staggering 973 runs in the IPL 2016 season and it continues to be the record for the most runs in a single edition by a player. RCB went all the way to the final that year and Kohli will be determined to ensure they go one step ahead and clinch the title this time.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App