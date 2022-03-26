"I don't think CSK would mind the price tag despite the injury" - Harbhajan Singh on Deepak Chahar missing a huge portion of IPL 2022 

Former India player Harbhajan Singh believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might not be concerned about the hefty sum they spent to bring back Deepak Chahar. The right-arm pacer is expected to miss most of IPL 2022 as he's sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Chahar suffered the blow during India's home series against the West Indies. The 28-year-old was asked to report to the NCA along with Suryakumar Yadav, who also sustained the injury.

CSK shelled out Rs.14.5 crore to secure the services of Chahar. That marked the first time the four-time champions breached the Rs.10 crore mark at the auction.

Opining that CSK would be more concerned about Chahar recovering his rhythm after he returns from injury, Harbhajan Singh said in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda:

"Deepak Chahar has been one of CSK's main wicket-takers; he has been utilised very well. He can swing the ball both ways; they do not have any other swing bowler. I don't think CSK would mind the price tag despite the injuy; he is someone who can win 4-5 matches for the team."

Singh added:

When he comes back to the team after missing 7-8 games, there might be a concern about his rhythm after coming back from injury."

The right-arm pacer is slated to be a huge miss for the franchise. He was one of the best performers for the franchise in the first leg of IPL 2021, where CSK played most of their games in Mumbai.

"CSK will miss his services as a batter" - Harbhajan Singh on Moeen Ali's absence

A delay in travel documents has delayed Moeen Ali's arrival in India for IPL 2022. While he has made his way to Mumbai to join the squad, he will not be available for CSK's opening clash against KKR.

Opining that the all-rounder could be a big miss for CSK against KKR, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Moeen Ali was brilliant for CSK last year, especially with the bat. He was given a new responsibility, batting at No.3, and he played so well that he took that spot from Mr.IPL - Suresh Raina and played really well on the surface in Mumbai."

Harbhajan Singh concluded:

"So, CSK will miss his services as a batter at the Wankhede against KKR because he is a free-flowing player."

Newly appointed captains Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer will lead their respective franchises to kickstart IPL 2022. The first game of the campaign is slated to take place at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

