“I think everyone is involved” - Former India bowler’s massive statement on Sanjiv Goenka and Co. after MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former India spinner Amit Mishra said that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) come across as a better, well-rounded functioning unit in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), with everyone pitching in for the cause. The Rishabh Pant-led side made a strong start to the campaign, but are losing their way ahead of the business end.

LSG, much like the rest of the franchises in the IPL, underwent a major overhaul after the 2024 season. The franchise parted ways with their captain, KL Rahul, and roped in Rishabh Pant as the most expensive signing in IPL history during the off-season. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was also brought in as a mentor, marking a key addition to the support staff.

Amit Mishra, who played for LSG in 2023 and 2024, said that KL Rahul used to handle most of the heavy work behind the scenes during his time as captain. However, in this season, he has noticed significant input from others as well.

"Last year when I spoke with JL (Justin Langer), he told me that KL Rahul was in full control, he was doing all of the work. He was setting the playing XI and doing the planning. This year, I don't think that is the case. I think everyone is involved. If you see Pant in the dugout, he is talking with Zak (Zaheer Khan). I also saw Rathi talk with Langer," Amit Mishra said on Cricbuzz.

LSG are precariously placed in the points table after playing 10 matches in IPL 2025. They have recorded five wins and five losses, with a playoff spot still in sight amid some tough competition.

"I think the media did a little too much show-off" - Amit Mishra on LSG owners' involvement in team matters

The LSG management have been cast in a bad light ever since Sanjiv Goenka's outburst on the field during a discussion with KL Rahul. The franchise had recorded a humiliating 10-wicket loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home.

Goenka's animated interaction went instantly viral on social media, and it eventually led to LSG and KL Rahul parting ways during the off-season.

Mishra remarked that the media made too much of that interaction, and the owners are not as involved in the team's on-field functioning as the narrative suggests.

"If you talk about the owners, I never felt that they were involved too much. The owner never raised his voice or said anything wrong in the dressing room, he was always positive. I think the media did a little too much show-off," Mishra said.

LSG recorded a heavy 54-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27. Although Mayank Yadav's return from injury is a welcome boost, the waning form of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, coupled with Rishabh Pant's horrid run, spells trouble for the franchise.

