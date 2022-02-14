"I think this is the first time in a long time I feel they have a proper squad" - Deep Dasgupta on RCB having a well-rounded team 

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has praised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their new-look squad following the two-day IPL mega auction in Bengaluru. The franchise came into the auction with a purse of Rs 57 crore after retaining Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

RCB made a single acquisition among marquee players in the form of Faf du Plessis. They brought back two of their key former players - Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga - after a series of lengthy bidding wars. Dinesh Karthik and Josh Hazlewood were roped in to add to the experience before the team banked on youngsters and backup players.

Dasgupta believes young players like Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror could take up the responsibility of batting in the middle order.

Noting that RCB finally have a balanced unit after many years, Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel:

"I think this is the first time in a long time that I feel that RCB have a proper squad. There is good balance, and it is one of the best bowling units. This time it is a little bit different; earlier it was Virat, AB de Villiers and Gayle."

"There is a possibility that Anuj Rawat can do the job at No 5, which has been a problem for RCB. Seniors like Dinesh Karthik will take away the pressure as well. I like their lower middle order; it is not a top-three side anymore."

RCB have struggled with their balance due to their top-heavy batting order. They have failed to forge a dependable middle order, but have added options like Rawat and Lomror to address the same.

"I think Jos Buttler is the only player who can give you some value at No.4" - Deep Dasgupta

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have assembled a formidable top order arsenal comprising their retained players and Devdutt Padikkal. While their batting lineup looks solid on paper, Dasgupta expressed his concern about having the right personnel at the right batting position. He said:

"RR are a top-heavy team. I think Jos Buttler is the only player who can give you some value at No.4. Samson is not suited at No.4. I think Jaiswal and Padikkal will open; Samson will come in at 3, and Buttler will be at No.4."

"Ideally speaking, you want Buttler to open. Another option is to bench Jaiswa,l and play van der Dussen at No.4. It will be awkward if they don't play Jaiswal because they retained him (though)."

Also Read Article Continues below

Buttler has been one of RR's most consistent performers over the years. The wicketkeeper batter had a formidable 2021, bagging two T20 centuries while opening the batting.

Edited by Bhargav