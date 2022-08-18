"South Africa is one team I could think of playing for" - When Virat Kohli said he wants to play for the Proteas

Virat Kohli is one of the top batters in modern cricket. He has amassed over 23,000 runs in international cricket while donning the Indian team's jersey. No Indian fan can ever imagine Virat playing for another nation.

However, back in 2009, a young Kohli revealed that if not for India, he would think of playing for South Africa. In a candid chat with NDTV Cricket on January 29, Kohli was asked if not for the Indian team, which team he would like to represent in international matches.

Kohli admitted that he does not like any other nation, but if he had to pick one, he would don the South African jersey.

"Though I don't really like any other country but I think South Africa is one team I could think of playing for."

Fans should note that Virat has some good friends in the South African cricket team. Virat has often labeled AB de Villiers as his best friend from foreign teams, and he currently plays under the leadership of Faf du Plessis at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Virat and Faf have a great bonding, Dale Steyn is a close friend of Kohli as well.

Virat Kohli has excellent numbers in ODI matches on South African pitches

Virat Kohli has a batting average of more than 75 in ODI matches on South African soil (Image: Getty)

Interestingly, Kohli also has fantastic numbers in ODI matches on South African soil. He has batted in 18 innings in South Africa, scoring 993 runs at an average of 76.38. The 33-year-old's strike rate is more than 90, with his highest score being 160*.

South Africa are also the team that India U-19s defeated in the final under Kohli's captaincy to win the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008. Also, Virat's last Test match as Indian captain came on South African soil. Thus, he has a deep connection with the Rainbow Nation.

