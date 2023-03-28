"I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India" - Sourav Ganguly 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly fully believes that Prithvi Shaw is ready to be incorporated into the Team India setup on a full-time basis.

The prodigal opening batter has had a topsy-turvy career so far, with off-field incidents playing a major part in his early downfall.

Despite the obstacles, he still has age on his side and unquestionable talent. Shaw has piled on runs on the domestic circuit and even earned a call-up to the Indian side for the first time in nearly two years for the T20I series against New Zealand. However, he did not play a single game in the three-match affair.

Ganguly, recently appointed as Delhi Capitals' (DC) Director of Cricket, spoke highly of Shaw during an interview with the Times of India:

"I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots. I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready."

DC head coach Ricky Ponting also praised Shaw ahead of the season, which begins on March 31. The former Australian captain added that the upcoming season will be the biggest and most crucial in terms of Shaw's future.

The IPL 2020 finalists will begin their campaign with a contest against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 1 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

"Rishabh is special and you won't get a player like him easily" - Sourav Ganguly

DC will be led by David Warner in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The Indian wicket-keeper is set to miss the entire IPL season and his next cricketing endeavor is yet to be known due to the complex nature of his injuries.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17



#RP17 Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 https://t.co/NE9Do72Thr

The complicated nature of his timeline stems from the fact that he suffered multiple injuries after being at the end of a car accident in December 2022. His involvement in the 2023 ODI World Cup is also in serious doubt.

Opining that Pant is an irreplaceable player, Ganguly said:

"Rishabh is special and you won't get a player like him easily. But I think Ishan Kishan is good. There's KS Bharat. Obviously, they play differently. Everybody will not bat the same way."

Ganguly concluded:

"With opportunity, these wicketkeeper-batters will come good."

Ishan Kishan, who is among the highest-paid players in the IPL, is set to represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in the top order. His form has taken a serious dip since scoring the famous ODI double-century during the tour of Bangladesh.

KS Bharat, on the other hand, recently made his Test debut in Pant's absence and retained his place across all four Tests.

Will Prithvi Shaw earn a selection soon on the back of a prolific IPL 2023 season? Let us know what you think.

