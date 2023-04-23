"I don't think Rohit Sharma would be happy with IPL Auction" - Mohammad Kaif gives his opinion on Mumbai Indians' playoffs chances

Mohammad Kaif recently commented on Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2023. The former Indian cricketer felt that MI captain Rohit Sharma would not be happy with the player auction because his team's bowling unit is not strong and experienced.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Cricket's Match Ki Baat Weekend Special, former Indian cricketer Kaif analyzed MI's squad and performance in IPL 2023 so far. The Mumbai franchise has recorded three wins and three defeats in the tournament so far.

When asked if MI can qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023, Kaif said:

"Yes. When they lost their first two matches, it looked like they are struggling with the team combinations, but they have made a good comeback. Their batters have been performing well. Their bowling unit features too many new bowlers. I don't think Rohit Sharma would be happy with IPL Auction. But he has to manage with the players he has now."

Kaif pointed out how MI's current squad members do not have the same experience that other teams' players have, and continued:

"Some of their players like Cameron Green are playing their first IPL season. A few of them have played three or four matches. Their most experienced bowler is Piyush Chawla, who remained unsold last season. But MI has been a team that does not stop winning once they get on a roll, so it would be hard to stop them."

They might not be that comfortable while defending targets: Wasim Jaffer talks about Mumbai Indians' chances in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who was also present on the show, felt that MI would prefer batting second because their batting is stronger than their bowling. He also stated that MI's spin attack is majorly reliant on Piyush Chawla.

He said:

"I think Mumbai Indians will have better chances of winning when they chase targets. They might not be that comfortable while defending targets because of their bowling. They don't have a top spinner apart from Piyush Chawla, plus their fast bowling is a bit inexperienced," Jaffer said.

Mumbai Indians still have eight matches left in the league round. Their next match is against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25.

Poll : 0 votes