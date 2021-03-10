"I didn't think any team would pick me" - Gurkeerat Singh on his IPL experience [Exclusive]

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has been one of the stalwarts in domestic cricket for a while now. But the 30-year-old has also played for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Gurkeerat Singh talked about how his IPL journey commenced, how he almost made his debut in the competition for the Deccan Chargers, and much more.

After performing well in domestic cricket as a youngster, Gurkeerat Singh shared some interesting anecdotes about his IPL experience.

"It was a great experience to play for KXIP. It was just my first year in domestic cricket and thus, I didn't think any team would pick me. There were a few nerves too. I was in fact going to the Deccan Chargers for giving trials," Gurkeerat Singh said.

Gurkeerat Singh also talked about how he almost went to play for Deccan Chargers only for a last-minute call from KXIP stopping him in his tracks. Of course, the right-hander only has sweet memories about his IPL stint with his 'home' franchise.

"I and my friend were right at the airport when I got a call from the KXIP office. We said we are going to give trials at the Deccan Chargers. But they told us not to go anywhere and come to the office to sign for them. In excitement, I left my luggage at the airport and told my friends to do the needful," reminisced Gurkeerat Singh.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann's exploits with KXIP

Gurkeerat Singh Mann's stunning diving catch won him the best catch of the IPL 2013 season.

In six seasons with KXIP in the IPL, Gurkeerat Singh played many impactful cameos and also had the odd effective spell with the ball. However, he is most remembered in a KXIP shirt for his sensational diving catch of Ross Taylor against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013.

The then 23-year-old, who was regarded as one of the best domestic fielders in India at that time, opened up about the moment when he lived up to this reputation.

"Approach towards the ball was important. Our fielding coach at that point had told us that no matter what, you have to attack the ball. Even if you drop the catch, that's ok. But you need to give your 100 percent effort and attack the ball. So I attacked the ball and luckily it stuck."

Gurkeerat Singh Mann's favourite KXIP moment is his unbeaten 29 that gave his team a last-ball victory.

However, for Gurkeerat Singh Mann, his best moment for KXIP was when he scored a quickfire 29 runs off just 12 balls to help his team chase down a daunting target of 191 against the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012.

He also spoke about the experience he gained at his first IPL franchise, where he shared the dressing room with T20 superstars like Glenn Maxwell, David Miller and Virender Sehwag.

"In one of the games for KXIP versus Deccan Chargers, I scored 16 runs in the last over and won the game. That was probably my best IPL memory till date. In IPL, you do get to learn a lot from the senior players, you get a lot of exposure. So experience is all about how much knowledge you can gain from the senior players at that moment," said Gurkeerat Singh.

Gurkeerat Singh on his IPL stint with RCB

After being picked up by RCB in 2019, Gurkeerat Singh's IPL career got a new lease of life under Virat Kohli. Although he played just three games that season, his sensational 65 in one of those games was enough for the franchise to retain him for the next season.

One of the few players to have played under both Dhoni and Kohli, Gurkeerat Singh opened up on the contrasting captaincy styles of both players, saying in this regard:

"Both Kohli and Dhoni have different body language and approach towards the game. Both of them are proven legends as captains. Virat Kohli has a really positive intent, even in Test matches. He always is in his zone. The work ethics that he has, probably no one else will have. That is why he is the best. He gives his game a lot of time, takes care of his body."

Gurkeerat Singh Mann also talked about his best experience at RCB. He had the best seat in the house that day, as he was at the non-striker's end while AB de Villiers dished out a T20 masterclass in a game against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Requiring a stiff 35 runs in the last two overs against RR last season, the game looked dead and buried, but Mr. 360 had other ideas. He smashed Jaydev Unadkat for three sixes in the penultimate over before finishing the game in style by clobbering Jofra Archer over long-on.

Gurkeerat Singh still rates this innings from the Proteas superstar the best he has ever seen in the IPL.

"I remember the partnership with AB de Villiers last year in the game against the Rajasthan Royals. So the talk during the game was that if we both return unbeaten, then we will surely win the game. What an innings that was from De Villiers. So that innings is always remembered by me," said Gurkeerat Singh.

However, the IPL 2020 season wasn't a great one for the 30-year-old, as he scored only 71 runs in eight games. Gurkeerat Singh endured a lot of criticism for his uncharacteristically slow knock of 15 off 24 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that saw him dropped for the Eliminator.

It didn't come as a surprise when the 30-year-old was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 season.

"There is no reason to get upset for not being retained, because it is up to the need of the franchise about what kind of players they want. Last year in that one game against SRH, I wasn't able to connect the ball. But I came back and scored runs in domestic cricket. My job is to perform, and if I do that, chances will definitely come my way, " Gurkeerat Singh Mann concluded.

However, instead of feeling dejected, it has given Gurkeerat Singh more motivation to return to domestic cricket and score heaps of runs. He is confident about receiving another IPL call-up if he continues to perform consistently.