"I don't think there will be much pressure at my end" - Newly appointed RCB captain opens up on leading Virat Kohli in IPL 2025

Newly appointed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has said he will not be under pressure while leading Team India and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli. Patidar was announced as the new skipper of RCB ahead of the 2025 season today, February 13.

There was a lot of chatter about who will be the RCB captain this year. The franchise had let go of Faf du Plessis ahead of the mega auction last November and had Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar as the options.

Answering questions from the media about leading Virat Kohli in the next season, Patidar replied:

"I don't think there will be much pressure at my end. It will be an opportunity for me to play with him and his thoughts will help me. At the moment, I didn't speak to him much but the way he reads the game, I would like to add that strength to my leadership qualities."

"There will be pressure but at the same time I am very clear about how to go and I think it is a great opportunity for me to lead this team. It will help me grow as a leader," he added.

When asked about his leadership style, the Madhya Prader skipper said:

"If I talk about my captaincy, I am not very expressive but I am much aware of the situation of the match. I am surrounded by some of the best and we have a group of leaders as well. Their ideas will help in my growth as a skipper and as a person as well."

"I think we have a good bowling unit" - Rajat Patidar on RCB squad

When asked about the squad, Rajat Patidar opined the side had an improved bowling unit this time around. He said:

"I think we have a good bowling unit, if I compare it with last year, we have a much better unit. This is a message to the fans, we will do whatever it takes to get the best results"

Addressing the love and support he received from the fans while playing domestic matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 31-year-old said:

"I feel the support and love I have received from the fans was motivating and helped me do better as an individual. RCB was a favourite for me and I am lucky to play for the franchise. Where ever I go to play, there are a lot of fans and the way they love the players is what is the biggest plus point of the team. I am lucky to have support from the ground and outside it as well."

Rajat Patidar will be RCB's seventh skipper in the IPL. He also became the fourth Indian after Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Virat Kohli to lead the Bengaluru-based franchise.

