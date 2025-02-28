"I was thinking about Khaleel Ahmed" - Aakash Chopra on the Indian pacers' shrinking pool amid 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that the fast bowling pool in Indian cricket has shrunk suddenly. He cited Khaleel Ahmed as an example, highlighting that the left-arm pacer seemed to be in contention for a place in the squad but no longer seems to be in the selectors' thoughts.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad comprises only three specialist seamers - Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. While Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury, Mohammed Siraj was named only among the non-traveling reserves.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator was asked about his thoughts on the Indian pacers' shrinking pool.

"It's a right question as to why aren't new fast bowlers sustaining. He is talking about players like Umran Malik or Mayank Yadav. Many fast bowlers gain a lot of attention and traction when they play in the IPL and then they disappear completely," he responded (10:30).

"Then no one talks about them. I was thinking about Khaleel Ahmed as well. It seemed like he is there, that he is surely in the team, but has suddenly been sidelined completely after that. Avesh Khan plays and then disappears," Chopra added.

Chopra noted that the likes of Umran Malik, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan have been injury-prone, with Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar not being persisted with.

"Umran Malik was extremely promising and then disappeared. Mayank Yadav is sidelined because of injury. Mohsin Khan, once again, another that kind of bowler. I am thinking about Akash Deep as well. He comes at times and then disappears. Mukesh Kumar - you gave him three debuts in two weeks at one point and now he is not there anywhere," he observed.

Khaleel Ahmed was part of India's traveling reserves for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 but returned home due to an injury. He played for Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji Trophy and is part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2025.

Akash Deep suffered a back injury during BGT 2024-25. He hasn't played a competitive game since his return from the Australia tour and it remains to be seen whether he is fit to represent the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.

"You need to nurture fast bowlers as it is a difficult job" - Aakash Chopra

Mohammed Siraj wasn't picked in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that fast bowlers need to be groomed, highlighting the arduous nature of the job.

"What exactly is happening? I do feel something needs to be thought about it. You need to nurture fast bowlers as it is a difficult job. There are injuries and lack of form as well. You also get hit at times. The IPL is that kind of a format. If you are doing well, then have a dip, and everyone forgets you, then you have to start from zero," he said (11:20).

Chopra acknowledged that India's depleting fast-bowling resources is a bit of an issue, especially considering Mohammed Shami's age and question marks over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

While observing that the rest of the seamers, barring Mohammed Siraj, who is out of the ODI side currently, are mostly youngsters, the former India opener urged the NCA (National Cricket Academy) to get involved as a lot of fast bowlers will be required for the Test series against England and the subsequent home season.

