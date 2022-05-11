"I thought he was going to do something" - GT's Sai Kishore after a dream IPL debut

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore had a dream IPL debut when he returned with figures of 2/7 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Defending 144 runs, spinners Rashid Khan and Kishore ran riot in the middle overs while Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc with the new ball. Kishore, in particular, was impressive with varied pace and deceived the batters in the air.

The youngster from Tamil Nadu, who finally got his long due in the IPL, foxed LSG batter Ayush Badoni with a brilliant delivery. Sai Kishore forced Badoni to come down the track and then took the ball away from him.

Throwing light on the wicket in a video shared by the Gujarat franchise, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player said:

"Just listened to my instincts and wanted to bowl that ball a little slower than what I delivered previously because I thought he was going to do something. I think the instincts just worked."

The 25-year-old was happy to contribute to the win. With this victory, Gujarat became the first franchise to book a playoff berth in IPL 2022. He added:

"Felt good to contribute like just wanted to give it all for the team. It was a tricky target that we defended so I just wanted to play for the team and give my 100 percent. Grateful that it came in my name but happy for the team qualifying as the first team."

Gujarat currently have 18 points under their belt and have two league games left before the playoffs.

"We will try to get better" - Sai Kishore

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2022 #GTvLSG @saik_99 After a much-awaited wait R Sai Kishore finally made his IPL debut for GT against LSG in match 57 of IPL 2022. In this episode of SK Quick Singles, Sai Kishore also reveals the advice he had got from MS Dhoni while his time at CSK. After a much-awaited wait R Sai Kishore finally made his IPL debut for GT against LSG in match 57 of IPL 2022. In this episode of SK Quick Singles, Sai Kishore also reveals the advice he had got from MS Dhoni while his time at CSK. #IPL2022 #GTvLSG @saik_99 https://t.co/5XphvDS9pH

The tall and lanky spinner also thanked the fans for their continued support. He also stated that they will try to get better as a team and win the elusive title.

He concluded by saying:

"The support from the fans has been fantastic. We will try to get better each game and play to our 100 percent potential and hopefully, we will win."

Hardik Pandya and Co. will play their next game against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

