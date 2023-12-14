"I used to bat an hour and a half or even more in the nets" - Vijay Shankar on his return to form in IPL 2023 

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar revealed that a tweak in his batting lift and stance following Gary Kirsten's advice led to his memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign.

Shankar was roped in by GT during the IPL 2022 mega-auction for ₹1.4 crore, but endured a horrid season with the bat as the franchise lifted the title. He played only four matches, scoring 19 runs at a strike rate of 54.29.

Shankar had a prominent role to play in the middle order for the franchise in the 2023 season, especially after an injury to Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya's poor form. He stepped up, scoring 301 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 160.11. His exploits included a memorable unbeaten 63-run knock off 24 deliveries in the infamous defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home.

“I tweaked my bat lift and stance. It felt very good because I worked for it, and it happened. Gary Kirsten asked me to try something new. A week or 10 days before IPL [2023], he asked me to try different things and when I started hitting the ball really well, I started enjoying myself. I used to bat an hour and a half or even more in the nets," Shankar said in an interaction with Sportstar

“Despite the season I had in the previous year, GT retained and played me in the first game in 2023. That confidence from the team is very important. Even here [Vijay Hazare Trophy], a few of us didn’t have a great first half, but the team [Tamil Nadu] still backed us and believed in our ability. That is why we were able to do well," he further stated

GT will be hopeful that Shankar steps up with his all-round ability to fill the void left by Pandya in the team.

"The Impact Player rule has taken the all-rounders’ game away" - Vijay Shankar

The 2023 edition of the IPL marked the introduction of the impact player rule into the competition after it was initially tested out in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy campaign. The rule, albeit being a hit among the fans, has led to criticism of late as it severly undervalues all-rounders.

With teams having the option to bolster either one of their departments according to the situation, they often prefer specialist candidates rather than all-rounders.

“The Impact Player rule has taken the all-rounders’ game away. But I will take it as a challenge to get better. If I am the best, the ball will come to me automatically. I need to push myself to that level, where I am the best and the team needs me to bowl," Shankar said

There has been a seismic shift in the proceedings following Hardik Pandya's departure to the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise will not be looking for leadership options at the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction, after having already named Shubman Gill as the next captain.

“Under Shubman, it is going to be very interesting. He is a terrific player and if he leads by example, it will be really good for him, the team and everyone else. I am sure we are going to have a lovely time because the management and support staff are all lovely. It is the beauty of that team," Shankar concluded

GT have retained Vijay Shankar alongwith 16 others, and head into the mini-auction with a hefty purse and a huge task on their shoulders to replace their former captain.