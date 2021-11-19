"I’ve become half Indian now and I’m proud of that" - AB de Villiers after announcing his retirement from all cricket

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all cricket, bringing down the curtain on his franchise career, including the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL team that he last played for, shared a video of the champion batter speaking about his decision on their social media accounts.

The 37-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2018, said he had been toying with the idea for some time now.

"All the years of playing cricket, there's been a lot of mixed emotions and things have happened very quickly in the last month or so, and it's been on my mind for quite a bit. I finally just made the decision that it's time for me to really truthfully prioritize family time and to be the best version of myself as much as I can," de Villiers said.

Although he won't be turning out for the RCB as a player any more, de Villiers said he will remain an RCB supporter for life, and that every single person in the Bengaluru franchise has become family to him.

“I’m going to be an RCBian for life. Every single person in the RCB set-up has become family to me. People come & go, but the spirit & the love we have for each other at RCB will always remain. I’ve become half Indian now & I’m proud of that,” de Villiers added.

AB de Villiers in IPL

De Villiers, who has enthralled cricket lovers across the globe with his 360 degree strokeplay, has featured in the IPL since the inaugural 2008 edition. The ace batter has scored 5,162 runs in 184 matches with three centuries and 40 fifties. He also held 118 catches and effected eight stumpings.

