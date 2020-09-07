I've not given up hopes of a Test comeback: Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently stated that he still believes he could make a return to the Test squad. The 34-year-old last played a Test for the country back in 2018 against England at the Oval, and inconsistency has resulted in him being left out for the longest format of the game since.

Shikhar Dhawan said that scoring heavily in domestic cricket could bolster his chances of making a Test comeback for India. Although he might be below the likes of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, and KL Rahul in the pecking order at the moment, Dhawan has still not given up.

"I am not a part of the Test team but that does not mean I have given up all hopes of a comeback. Whenever I got an opportunity... like in the Ranji Trophy last year I scored a century, then I made a comeback into the one-day team, if I get an opportunity then why not, of course," Shikhar Dhawan was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I will keep trying my best. The T20 World Cup is there next year, so I need to keep performing, keep myself fit, make runs consistently. If I keep doing these, other things will automatically fall into place," he further added.

We bat deep and the experience of the team is a huge advantage for us: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan believes that depth in batting and experience in bowling gives DC an advantage

Shikhar Dhawan believes that the addition of experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin has surely bolstered the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The southpaw feels that on the slow and turning pitches of UAE, the likes of Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane will wreak havoc. Dhawan stated that batting depth and experience in the bowling department gives DC a huge advantage.

"Shreyas led the team pretty well last year, this time Ajinkya has come in, Ashwin has come in, they are quite experienced players and I am sure they are going to share their insights," Shikhar Dhawan said.

"We have Ashwin, Sandeep, Amit Mishra and Axar (Patel). We bat deep and their experience is a huge advantage for us, but the whole team has to play well to win the tournament," he added.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai.