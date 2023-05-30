"I’ve been playing with him for 6-7 years and I was happy for him as he became the captain" - Rinku Singh on his bond with Nitish Rana 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh has shed light on his relationship with franchise skipper Nitish Rana. The two players scored the bulk of the runs for KKR, who finished seventh in the IPL 2023 points table to mark yet another ordinary campaign.

Rinku was KKR's leading run-scorer for the season with 474 runs. The left-handed batter played several crucial knocks in the middle order and delivered under pressure time and again.

Terming Rana as a big brother and praising his leadership in IPL 2023, Rinku said in an interview with News 18:

"Before being a captain, he is like bade bhaiyaa. We share a great bonding. I’ve been playing with him for 6-7 years and I was happy for him as he became the captain. Being the KKR captain is a big thing. He led the team very team and backed me throughout. Everything was superb."

Rinku Singh also spoke about KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit. The former India player and renowned coach on the domestic circuit took charge of the KKR side following Brendon McCullum's departure.

Branding the new experience under Pandit as good and admitting that he has an old-school approach, Rinku said:

"I don’t think he knew me from before. But it was a good experience with him. He has an old-school style of coaching. Like the way I started playing cricket in my childhood, his process too was no different. The drills he made us follow were familiar. Rest, he likes his players to be disciplined. It’s a must if you are training under him."

Pandit's maiden venture in the IPL did not result in KKR qualifying for the playoffs. The two-time winners won six matches and lost eight to end with 12 points.

"I try to keep myself calm as much as possible" - Rinku Singh on the key to success under pressure in the death overs

Rinku Singh showcased his ability to perform under pressure and potentially finish off games with his knock against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022.

The uncapped player showed more of the same in the recently concluded season as well, playing crucial knocks in run chases to lead the side to wins over the Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Stating that he keeps himself calm in such high-pressure situations, Rinku said:

"I try to keep myself calm as much as possible. And when I’m batting in the last over, I keep my mind away from any kind of thoughts. Just be calm and play the ball to its merit, that’s all I think about in those circumstances."

The left-handed batter's five consecutive sixes to steer KKR to a last-ball win over GT goes down as one of the most iconic moments in the competition's history.

Revealing how much that special cameo has turned his life around in terms of recognition and appreciation, he said:

"People are recognizing me now. They have given me a lot of love and respect. It makes me proud when fans keep shouting my name. That’s when you realise that you have made a name for yourself. People out there know you now."

Rinku smashed 474 runs in 14 IPL 2023 games at a strike rate of 149.52.

Was Rinku Singh the best player from the KKR outfit in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes