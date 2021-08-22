"I've sacrificed a lot for cricket" - Jos Buttler mulls over skipping the Ashes over COVID concerns

England wicket-keeper-batter Jos Buttler is mulling over skipping the Ashes due to concerns over extended bio-bubble restrictions.

The Ashes is scheduled to take place in December and January 2021-22 Down Under. The England team will travel to Australia after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Australia has a strict policy on COVID-19 related restrictions, along with an extended quarantine requirement. With little clarity about taking the family along, Buttler is pondering over giving the tour a miss.

“I've sacrificed a lot for cricket and my wife and family have sacrificed a lot. COVID is incredibly challenging for everyone and Australia has a very strict policy in how they've tried to deal with it. Until we get more information about what it (the Australian tour) might look like, it's impossible to know what decision you're making,” Buttler told The Times.

The 30-year old feels that someday, every player will have to say no to the game and choose their family.

“One of the challenges is working out where the line is, where you say I can't do that. You have to be open to saying no. It would be incredibly disappointing if some players feel like they can’t do it,” Buttler added.

Jos Buttler is currently the vice-captain of the England Test side

Jos Buttler had announced earlier that he would miss the second leg of the IPL

Jos Buttler, who is currently the vice-captain of the England Test side in the absence of Ben Stokes, is also a prominent member of the limited-overs England outfit. He will be in a bio-bubble away from the family for over four months if he chooses to play both the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

The Rajasthan Royals batter had already announced that he would be missing the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE.

Jos Buttler and his wife Louise Buttler are expecting their second child in September.

