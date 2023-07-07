"I visualize every night how I can bat" - Tilak Varma opens up on maiden India call-up

Tilak Varma received his maiden India call-up after getting picked in the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Varma recently spoke about how he visualizes different scenarios every night, including batting under pressure at a World Cup. He reckoned that it is an approach that has worked for him so far.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Tilak Varma said:

"I visualize every night how I can bat: if in a World Cup match, we are four or five down for 40 or 50, from there on, how can I take the team forward? It helps in making it easy for me."

Hardik Pandya will lead a young Indian side for the T20I fixtures in West Indies. While the likes of Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal earned maiden call-ups, senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been left out once again.

The first T20I between India and the West Indies is scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 3.

"They always tell that [preparing] off the field is very important" - Tilak Varma on learning from senior players

Tilak Varma further stated that conversations with Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have helped him a lot in his career.

Speaking about the suggestions he has received from the senior players, he added:

"I have heard a lot from Rohit bhai and Sachin sir, and also from Virat [Kohli] bhai. They always tell that when you are in good form, your subconscious mind is in the right place. They also tell me to play close to the body… they always tell that [preparing] off the field is very important."

Varma made a significant impact with the bat for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in his debut IPL season, scoring 397 runs in 14 outings at an average of 36.09. He followed it up by mustering 343 runs from 11 matches at an average of 42.87 in IPL 2023.

