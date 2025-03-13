 "I want to tell you all that Venkatesh Iyer deserved that price tag" - Ajinkya Rahane defends all-rounder's massive salary for IPL 2025

Newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane requested the media to refrain from questions surrounding Venkatesh Iyer's price tag during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The all-rounder fetched a winning bid of INR 23.75 crore from the three-time winners after an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the mega auction.

Ad

Venkatesh Iyer could not find a place in KKR's retention list during the off-season, and found himself in the auction pool for the first time since his debut in 2021. With KKR adamant about retaining as much of the title-winning squad as possible, they went all out for the player during the auction.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder's price tag has been extensively dissected as he became the fourth-most expensive acquisition of all time.

Ad

Trending

After Iyer was quizzed about his price tag for the umpteenth time since the mega auction, Rahane made an outright statement and urged everyone to stop bringing up the figure and its subsequent questioning.

"I want to tell you all that Venkatesh Iyer deserved that price tag. People are talking about all these things, but he has done well for this franchise on a number of occasions, so I think he deserves that price. I just want to tell you that please support the team and not ask all these questions in the coming pres conferences or wherever," KKR captain Rahane said in a press conference ahead of IPL 2025.

Ad

Iyer, on his part, admitted that the pressure of the price tag is not avoidable. However, he added that it will be an irrelevant factor once the season begins.

"Wherever I go, I get asked this question, so it is existent, right? You can't ignore it altogether. When the IPL will start, it really doesn't matter. You are part of a playing XI, you are a part of a team that is going out there to win. It really does not matter for what price you were picked or what is expected out of you. Pressure is always there, irrespective, if not the price tag, it will be something else. It'll either be selection or batting in multiple positions, the pressure will still be there," Venkatesh Iyer said.

Ad

Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial role for KKR in their IPL 2024 triumph. He batted in a wide variety of positions in the middle order, showcasing his versatility, to score 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.80.

"Wherever the team wants me to bat, I will give my 100 percent in that position" - Ajinkya Rahane on his batting position for IPL 2025

Initially deemed as a last-minute buy during the second round of the auction, the tables have turned for Ajinkya Rahane. From being the leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to being appointed KKR captain, he is now the first name in the team sheet. However, the question remains on which slot will his name be.

Ad

KKR have opening options in the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine. Rahane has played as an opener in his fine run of form for Mumbai, but has played in the middle order during his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in recent years.

"I have always played where the team wants me to play. Throughout my career that has been my thinking. The team comes first always. We still have 8 days to go for the first game, so we'll talk about it, have a discussion. Wherever the team wants me to bat, I will give my 100 percent in that position," Rahane said.

Ad

"I was only hearing about expectations from you guys when I was playing domestic cricket, frankly speaking. My only focus at that point was giving my best for Mumbai. Every season is a challenge for any team, and this particular format I feel that you have to give your best on each and every day. As a captain, I expect good intent, good attitude from everyone," Rahane said of his appointment as captain.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR for the first time in the IPL 2025 season-opener clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️