"I wanted to see what he could do"- Deepak Chahar on how brother Rahul Chahar became a leg-spinner

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar has played a huge role in the success of his brother Rahul Chahar as a professional cricketer. Deepak spoke about how he had a say in Rahul becoming a leg-spinner.

The pacer recalled childhood days when he took somewhat of an audition to see what his brother Rahul was good at. Then, they came to the conclusion that leg-spin is the best way to move forward.

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Deepak Chahar had to say about Rahul Chahar's development as a cricketer:

"Rahul (Chahar) started playing from the age of 8-9 years. I wanted to see what he could do, so I told him to bowl fast and then bat, but nothing seemed good enough. Then, he bowled a bit of leg-spin and I thought that it was promising. He used to get scared of catching balls so there have been instances in childhood where I have forced him to catch the ball in closed nets."

Deepak Chahar also admitted to once scolding Rahul Chahar for dropping a simple catch off his bowling in a Ranji Trophy game.

"We once had a Ranji Trophy match in Goa amidst New Year's Eve. On the 1st of January, I could see many players not even able to open their eyes properly on the field. Rahul dropped an absolute dolly at mid wicket off my bowling. I said, 'Raat bhar paartiyan karte ho aur phir khelne aate ho mu uthaake (You party all night and then just saunter in to play).'"

Deepak Chahar on how he decided to become a cricketer

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar mentioned that he always loved to play as a child but used to get scared of his father whenever the latter used to see him play. However, he recalled one instance where his father didn't scold him but instead, asked him an important question. This one question changed the course of his life.

"Once I was playing for quite a long time and when I saw my father, I thought I would get scolded. But surprisingly, he said nothing and gave me the tiffin and went away. After reaching home, he asked me whether I wanted to study or become a cricketer or play other sports. I was always ready to work hard and my father knew I would choose cricket."

Chahar's struggles and the hard work that he has put in over the years has been instrumental in him being able to carve a successful career for himself as a professional cricketer.

