'I will pay double the ticket price to watch MS Dhoni play' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has expressed his delight at the likelihood of MS Dhoni continuing to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) till IPL 2022. He mentioned that he would be willing to pay double the ticket price to watch the CSK captain in action.

While expressing his views on various cricketing matters, Aakash Chopra talked about the recent comment made by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan that MS Dhoni is likely to represent the franchise even in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

The reputed commentator mentioned that he is elated to hear the CSK CEO's statement.

"If we listen to what the CSK CEO has said, he is saying that MS Dhoni will not be with them only for now but for a long time to come and will also be seen playing. And I am very happy."

Aakash Chopra reasoned that MS Dhoni plying his trade for CSK in the IPL is probably the only opportunity to see the talismanic cricketer in action, considering that the latter has not been seen on the cricket field from a long time.

"I am not complaining one bit because you don't see MS Dhoni play regularly these days, he is seen only for Chennai Super Kings."

Aakash Chopra about his eagerness to watch MS Dhoni on the cricket field

MS Dhoni last played for India at the 2019 World Cup

Aakash Chopra wishes that MS Dhoni continues to display his wares for CSK for many years to come, and expressing his willingness to dish out double the ticket price to see the former Indian captain marshal his troops.

"If he can continue playing for them for years to come, Dhoni never get retired. I will pay double the ticket price to watch you play."

The former KKR player signed off by iterating that it would be great if the 39-year-old can continue to play for a long time.

"So that will be absolutely fantastic."

MS Dhoni has not been seen in a competitive cricket match since India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The CSK captain has been training of late in his hometown Ranchi to gear himself for the upcoming IPL.

Having won the IPL thrice with CSK, MS Dhoni would be looking to win the title this year again to draw level with Mumbai Indians as 4-time champions. He would also be hoping to continue his form from last season's IPL, in which he amassed 416 runs at an outstanding average of 83.20 and a decent strike rate of 134.62.