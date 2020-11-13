I am yet to get a photograph of my daughter: T Natarajan on flying straight to Australia 

Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan is in Australia with the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series. The left-arm seamer was selected for the tour Down Under after impressing with his yorkers in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Besides being happy about his India call-up, the pacer is also equally happy about the birth of his first child last week. However, Natarajan flew to Australia directly from the UAE and is yet to see his newborn.

“My daughter’s birth has proven very lucky for me. I was selected only as a new bowler but have been drafted into the main squad now. There can’t be better news than this,” T Natarajan was quoted as saying by bdcrictime.

“I am yet to get a photograph of my daughter. I could only see her on a video call. My wife is still in the hospital and is scheduled to return home in a day or two,” he added.

In IPL 2020, T Natarajan played all the 16 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up 16 wickets at an average of 31.5 and also bowled the most number of yorkers this season. SRH made it to the IPL play-offs and won the Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the side were eliminated by the Delhi Capitals in the 2nd Qualifier.

T Natarajan has replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the Indian squad

Photo source: The Telegraph

Natarajan's was included in India’s T20I squad as a replacement for Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy. Initially, it was the KKR mystery spinner who was named in India’s squad but he was later ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury.

India are in Australia for a three-match T20I and ODI series followed by the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 27th. The team and support staff landed in Sydney on November 12th and will be undergoing a 14-day training and quarantine period before the action begins Down Under.