Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that it would be difficult to beat their side if everyone steps up to the plate together. The Faf du Plessis-led side currently have eight points to their name and will play five consecutive away matches in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB have been hurt by injuries to their batting and bowling departments. The absence of Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood has been prominent, with the bulk of the work being done by the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Mohammed Siraj.

Poor returns from middle-order batters barring Glenn Maxwell have been a throbbing concern for RCB. They are yet to find a candidate for the No. 3 spot, while the finishing duties by Dinesh Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai have also been sub-par at best.

Admitting that the next set of games will be challenging, Karthik told RCB Game Day ahead of the LSG clash:

"Some good meetings went around. This is a very interesting part of the tournament, an interesting place in the table as well, the Bangalore ground has been 50-50 for us. I think it has been a hard ground for the bowlers at times, and for the middle-order batters too."

Karthik continued:

"These next few games are going to be very challenging for the batting unit as well, the wickets might help the bowlers a lot more, so we have got to find a way to get the runs that is required for us to defend totals and score the runs the opposition has scored."

Branding the team as 'unstoppable' once they are firing on all cylinders, Karthik said:

"You see the leaderboard, in the Purple Cap and the Orange Cap, we are right up there not just one or two at times, so this shows how well we have played if we can find a way to string together all those performances as a team, I think we will be unstoppable."

RCB recently lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they are scheduled to feature only once more in the the league stage.

"It looks likely that we are going to play on a black soil wicket" - Mike Hesson ahead of RCB's clash against LSG

LSG have sported slow surfaces at home, which has yielded mixed results for them so far. They have largely played well on black soil wickets, but have failed to close out matches on a couple of occasions, including the recent encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

RCB, on the other hand, are used to fast-paced action at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where they have played six matches already.

Commenting on the difference in pitches and the importance of adaptability, RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said:

"LSG have played on both red and black soil pitches at this venue, it looks likely that we are going to play on a black soil wicket, which provides a little bit more spin, a little slower in nature. The last result against LSG is irrelevant really compared to the conditions we are going to face here."

Noting LSG's spin threat in the form of Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra, head coach Sanjay Bangar said:

"They used Krunal in the first six overs last time against us and with Bishnoi and Amit Mishra there or even Gowtham for that matter, so we are looking to cover all probabilities that LSG can come up in the game with."

RCB's contest against LSG is scheduled to take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

Who will win the upcoming contest between RCB and LSG in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

