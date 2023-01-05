"If CSK doesn't have a women's team, it may not look good" - CSK CEO confirms Chennai's interest in owning WIPL team

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among five Indian Premier League franchises reportedly interested in owning a team in the inaugural edition of the Women's IPL (WIPL). The tournament is set to be played for the first time ever in March this year.

According to reports from TOI, the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are the other teams keen on owning a WIPL team.

CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan even confirmed that they have applied to buy the bid document to complete the required formalities and submit an official bid to the BCCI. He also spoke about Chennai's seriousness in promoting women's cricket and told TOI:

"We've applied to buy the bid document. Now we'll have to find out about the economics of it. We are interested. If CSK doesn't have a women's team, it may not look good. We'd like to promote women's cricket."

BCCI have not kept base price to buy WIPL team: Reports

Another source told TOI that the BCCI has not kept an official base price to buy the WIPL teams. The source feels that it is a great decision as the franchises will want to think carefully before investing in a team, keeping in mind the losses they could incur if things don't go well.

On this, they stated:

"It seems BCCI has not kept a base price to buy a team in WIPL, which is a wise decision. If you keep a very high base price, you will scare off potential investors."

The source added:

"I think everyone is smart enough n ot to want to lose money. They may not mind some loss, but not heavy losses. If the base price is, say Rs. 400 crores, teams would lose Rs. 50-80 crores per year, and I can't imagine anyone having the appetite for that."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen wickets with over ten overs to spare and seal the series -



Scorecard bcci.tv/events/102/ind…



#SAvIND #TeamIndia win the final T20I against South Africa Women U19 bywickets with over ten overs to spare and seal the seriesScorecard #TeamIndia win the final T20I against South Africa Women U19 by 7️⃣ wickets with over ten overs to spare and seal the series 4️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏Scorecard👉bcci.tv/events/102/ind…#SAvIND https://t.co/inE4fVpRuP

The Indian women's team will likely only get stronger if the Women's IPL is able to unearth new talents on the big stage just like the IPL has done over the last 15 years.

Poll : 0 votes