"If they are over here, I'll be on top of the chair"- MS Dhoni opens up on the one thing about himself that would surprise people

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 20, 2025 21:04 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings (Image: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper MS Dhoni recently opened up on the one thing about himself that would surprise his fans. Dhoni mentioned that he was not afraid of too many things in life, but he was scared of snakes.

Speaking with Mandira Bedi at an event, Dhoni was asked to share one secret about himself that may leave fans surprised. Dhoni quickly replied that it was his fear of snakes.

While Dhoni loves nature and animals, it seems like he prefers to stay away from the snakes. Here's what the CSK legend said:

"I'm like scared of snakes. I'm not scared of many things but snakes I'd say somehow. If they are over here, I'll be on top of the chair, and I'll constantly watch the snake. I don't know I have that thing where I have to keep an eye where it is. I have nothing to do but I want to see where it is."
MS Dhoni's answer left the host Mandira Bedi confused. She felt that it was not something that would surprise too many fans.

MS Dhoni will return to the cricket field on March 23

The IPL 2025 schedule came out earlier this month. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will play their first match of the new season against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians an El Clasico game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23.

This match will mark the return of MS Dhoni to the cricket field for the first time since that epic game between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. Dhoni could not take CSK to the playoffs and got out in the last over of that game against RCB.

He has some unfinished business in the IPL. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Super Kings win their sixth title in 2025.

Edited by Ankush Das
