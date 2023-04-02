"If I had the answer to that question, I would take Mike Hesson's job" - Harshal Patel's cheeky reply regarding RCB's IPL 2023 title hopes

Wily Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel responded sarcastically to what the franchise must do to win their first IPL title this year. The 32-year-old said he would take Mike Hesson's job if he knew the precise answer to that.

Despite having a star-studded squad for most years in the tournament's history, the Royal Challengers have failed to win the crown. They have reached the final thrice and lost, including in 2016, when Virat Kohli registered an eye-watering 973 runs in the season. His 973 runs are still the highest by a batter in a single IPL edition, and he mustered them at an average of 81.08 with four centuries.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, the right-arm seamer highlighted that RCB's team management is the most professional as they believe in staying consistent with the process. Harshal hopes it can lead them to the desired outcome in the near future.

"If I had the answer to that question, I would take Mike Hesson's job. I'm being very, very honest when I say in my last couple of years with RCB, I have never seen a team management that is more process-oriented and more focused on taking care of the players so that they will take care of what needs to be taken care of on the field. Consistency in these philosophies and these practices will eventually lead to outcomes, which we have been desiring for 15 years. There is no magic pill. But yeah, if you follow the trend, we should be able to finish number two this year and next year we'll go on to win the trophy."

The Gujarat-born bowler asserted that he is not thinking too far ahead and will concentrate on delivering performances to help RCB win as many games as possible.

"Even in the World Cup years, I was not thinking that I have to do well in this IPL or I won't get picked in the World Cup squad. I've never thought like that. A lot of people say that that thought does creep into their mind. It has never crept into my mind. My only aim is to try and add dimensions to my game and try to get better every year and add value to whatever responsibilities I have. I'm not going take it easy just because there's no T20 World Cup."

Based on his IPL 2021 performances, Harshal got his first call-up to the national team. He earned the Purple Cap for his 32 wickets in 15 matches at 14.34. While he was in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup, he didn't play a game.

"It's a bit of a draw of luck" - Harshal Patel on winning the Purple Cap

Harshal Patel. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked whether he has set sights on winning the Purple Cap again, Harshal said:

"I'm certainly not going into the IPL thinking I want to win the Purple Cap. It's a bit of a draw of luck. I bowled better in the last season than I bowled in 2021, but I still ended up with 13 wickets less. But if I do get the Purple Cap, that'll be fantastic."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dwayne Bravo are the only players to have won the Purple Cap twice in IPL history.

