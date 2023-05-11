"If I go down the order then they start chanting Mahi bhai's name" - Ravindra Jadeja on crowd's desire to watch MS Dhoni bat 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has stated that the crowd wants him to get out in order to watch captain MS Dhoni bat.

CSK comfortably defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in their own backyard at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, May 10. They had some batting woes in the middle. However, Dhoni (20 off 9 balls) and Jadeja (21 off 16 balls) blazed late guns to push CSK to a defendable total of 167/8. It proved match-winning worthy in hindsight.

The four-time IPL champions restricted David Warner's men at 140/8 in the second innings to continue their domination against the Delhi outfit in Chepauk since 2010.

Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, has scored 113 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 141.25 this season thus far. He has batted six times at No. 7 and twice at No. 5 but ahead of MS Dhoni in all eight instances.

On being asked by the official broadcaster whether he would like to bat higher in the order, Ravindra Jadeja replied:

"Look if I go down (the order) then they start chanting Mahi bhai's (MS Dhoni) name. If I go up then they will wait for me to get out. So what's happening is good and I am happy that our team is winning."

"That's what my job is" - MS Dhoni on striking over 200 lower down the order

Dhoni is aging like a fine wine and his unmatched stardom in the raucous chants for him at every venue in the ongoing IPL 2023. The CSK skipper has held himself down the batting order, usually coming to bat at No.8.

He has scored 96 runs in 47 balls across eight innings, smashing three fours and 10 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 204.25.

Speaking about his role in the CSK batting unit, MS Dhoni told Murali Kartik:

"That's what my job is (striking at 200 in less deliveries). I have told them this is what I am supposed to do. Don't make me run a lot. It has been working and others are doing their job."

He added:

"This is what I need to do. Happy to contribute (in) whatever deliveries I am getting. Accordingly I am practicing also, what I may get in the game is what I actually practice and it helps me perform."

CSK have won seven out of 12 matches with one game being washed out in Lucknow. The MS Dhoni-led side sit second on the points table and inch closer to the playoffs spot. CSK will play their next game against KKR on May 14 in Chennai, which will be their last home game.

Poll : 0 votes