"If I'm selected in the team"- David Warner responds to a fan who wants him to score a 100 for SRH in IPL 2021

David Warner gave an interesting response to a fan who expressed her desire to see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star score a century in IPL 2021.

SRH's former captain David Warner often engages with fans in the comments box of the team's Instagram posts.

Recently, an Instagram user told Warner in the comments that she was looking forward to seeing a big knock from him in the second phase of IPL 2021.

"David waiting for your century in the 2nd phase," the Instagram user wrote.

A few minutes after that, David Warner replied to her as follows:

"Yep me too if I'm selected in the team."

David Warner lost his place in the SRH playing XI after some disappointing performances with the willow

Why did Sunrisers Hyderabad drop David Warner from their playing XI?

Many fans consider David Warner the heartbeat of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise. The Orange Army achieved a lot of success under the captaincy of their Australian star.

Warner was a leader who led his team from the front, and the fact that he won the Orange Cap award thrice while playing as the SRH skipper solidifies the aforementioned claim.

However, the southpaw lost his position to his Kiwi teammate Kane Williamson earlier this year.

After the Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to get going in the first phase of IPL 2021, the team management sacked David Warner as captain.

In fact, they even dropped him from the playing XI. He was on the bench for SRH's final game of Phase 1 against the Rajasthan Royals.

SRH will resume their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be interesting to see if Warner gets a place in the match squad.

