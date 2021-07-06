"If I do well in IPL, chance for T20 World Cup will come"- T Natarajan

Indian left-arm pacer T Natarajan is currently recuperating after knee surgery and is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The 30-year-old is fully focused on recovering and is not too worried about his chances of making it to India's T20 World Cup squad.

Natarajan had a dream IPL 2020 season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and it helped him get a maiden India call-up. He initially traveled with the team as a net bowler but injuries meant he was drafted into the squad for the tour Down Under. Natarajan played an instrumental role in India's T20I series win against Australia and has also made his ODI and Test debuts since.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, T Natarajan stated that he is focused on recovering and that the T20 World Cup is still a far-fetched thought. He has faith in his ability and knows that another good IPL season will help him get a place in India's T20 World Cup plans.

"I am not thinking about the T20 World Cup right now, I'm thinking more about my recovery. If I do well in the IPL, the chance to be selected for the T20 World Cup will come on its own. That is my belief. But for that, my recovery needs to be spot on," T Natarajan said.

IPL supension ended up being a good thing for me: T Natarajan

Natarajan believes he will be able to bowl at full throttle in the nets towards the end of July. He played a couple of games in the IPL 2021 season early on, but then decided to leave the bio bubble to get knee surgery.

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases led to the suspension of the season midway. Natarajan, however, felt it was a blessing in disguise.

“I am progressing well after the surgery. I have started training slowly. I will start bowling at full tilt in the nets by the end of this month. My focus right now is on recovering fully and returning by the time the IPL restarts. The fact that the IPL got suspended when it did has turned out to be a good thing in the end. None of it was in my hands of course.”

