"If 'nepotism' had a face!"- Fans brutally slam Riyan Parag for failing yet again in GT vs RR IPL 2023 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag faced the wrath of fans after he failed yet again with the bat against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 16. He scored only five runs in the chase in the 23rd match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It didn't cost his side much as RR won by three wickets.

GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They scored 177/7 on the back of decent contributions from their batting unit. None of the batters scored a half-century for them, with David Miller (46) being their top scorer. Rajasthan Royals then found themselves in a troubling situation at 47/3 in 8.3 overs.

Riyan Parag entered the crease at this juncture with a chance to redeem himself in a difficult situation amidst a lean patch of batting form. However, he could not utilize the opportunity as he further worsened RR's position. He played seven balls and scored just five runs before Rashid Khan dismissed him in the 11th over.

Fans were furious after witnessing yet another dismal outing from Riyan Parag in the batting department. They trolled him brutally through their reactions on Twitter.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy



Both of these academy senior agents brought some fellow teammates named Jaisawal and Buttler for academy visits too 🤩 #GTvRR Riyan Parag and Devdutt Paddikal....what a consistency man what a consistency 🥵Both of these academy senior agents brought some fellow teammates named Jaisawal and Buttler for academy visits too Riyan Parag and Devdutt Paddikal....what a consistency man what a consistency 🥵🔥Both of these academy senior agents brought some fellow teammates named Jaisawal and Buttler for academy visits too❤️🤩 #GTvRR https://t.co/yuRkTIS9n6

StrawHat Luffy @PirateKing200 2019- He is a Kid and he's learning.

2020- He is a Kid and he's learning.

2021- He is a Kid and he's learning.

2022- He is a Kid and he's learning.

2023- He is a Kid and he's learning

2040- He is a Kid and he's still learning.

Lord Riyan Parag 2019- He is a Kid and he's learning. 2020- He is a Kid and he's learning.2021- He is a Kid and he's learning.2022- He is a Kid and he's learning.2023- He is a Kid and he's learning2040- He is a Kid and he's still learning.Lord Riyan Parag https://t.co/WnunyQ0dpZ

Roshan Rai @RoshanKrRaii



swag of Yuvraj



Aggression of Kohli



Attitude of Sehwag



&



Batting Talent of Ramesh Powar



#GTvsRR Riyan Parag has theswag of YuvrajAggression of KohliAttitude of SehwagBatting Talent of Ramesh Powar Riyan Parag has the swag of YuvrajAggression of Kohli Attitude of Sehwag & Batting Talent of Ramesh Powar #GTvsRR

Hemant @Sportscasmm #GTvRR #GTvsRR #RRvsGT



Rajasthan Royals fans waiting for 1 good innings from Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals fans waiting for 1 good innings from Riyan Parag #GTvRR #GTvsRR #RRvsGTRajasthan Royals fans waiting for 1 good innings from Riyan Parag https://t.co/YU2hq2Lq21

Hemant @Sportscasmm #GTvRR #GTvsRR



Riyan Parag IPL career summary Riyan Parag IPL career summary #GTvRR #GTvsRRRiyan Parag IPL career summary https://t.co/fseqrgZmcU

Gourav 🔥 @GOATNIstan__

#GTvsRR The real reason behind why Riyan Parag is playing matches for RR. The real reason behind why Riyan Parag is playing matches for RR.#GTvsRR https://t.co/dMOCXqYJU4

Halsey @Meandmyself017 Riyan Parag playing since 5 years with nothing to show just because his link with the RR owners



Arjun Tendulkar was on the bench since 2-3 years, worked hard to earn his spot but some clowns calling it nepotism 🤡 Riyan Parag playing since 5 years with nothing to show just because his link with the RR ownersArjun Tendulkar was on the bench since 2-3 years, worked hard to earn his spot but some clowns calling it nepotism 🤡

Saikat Ghosh @Ghosh_Analysis

-Hardik Pandya was not graceful in defeat. His body language was shitty.

-Sanju Samson changed the match in Rashid Khan over. Till then it was GT's game.

-Dhruv Jurel is better than Riyan Parag.



#SanjuSamson | #GTvRR 3 observations after Rajasthan Royals incredible win.-Hardik Pandya was not graceful in defeat. His body language was shitty.-Sanju Samson changed the match in Rashid Khan over. Till then it was GT's game.-Dhruv Jurel is better than Riyan Parag. 3 observations after Rajasthan Royals incredible win.-Hardik Pandya was not graceful in defeat. His body language was shitty.-Sanju Samson changed the match in Rashid Khan over. Till then it was GT's game.-Dhruv Jurel is better than Riyan Parag. #SanjuSamson | #GTvRR

Ansh Shah @asmemesss Jis bhagwan ne Riyan Parag jaise ko itne mauke diye usne mere liye bhi kuch acha hi socha hoga Jis bhagwan ne Riyan Parag jaise ko itne mauke diye usne mere liye bhi kuch acha hi socha hoga https://t.co/uQ15iWWOJJ

supremo ` @hyperKohli Riyan Parag easily the worst player in IPL history if I'm not wrong! Riyan Parag easily the worst player in IPL history if I'm not wrong! https://t.co/d3G6fEn4oo

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 At some point Rajasthan Royals will stop backing Riyan Parag. The question is when.



Parag is not Russell, SKY, or Shaw, who have excellent records, and hence need to be backed if they fail while taking risks in a high-risk format.



Parag has a SR of 124 and an economy of 10.70. At some point Rajasthan Royals will stop backing Riyan Parag. The question is when. Parag is not Russell, SKY, or Shaw, who have excellent records, and hence need to be backed if they fail while taking risks in a high-risk format.Parag has a SR of 124 and an economy of 10.70.

AngryMan @HonesttCricFan Buzz :- Riyan Parag is all set to join with Cheer Girls for the rest of the IPL 🕺🕺 Buzz :- Riyan Parag is all set to join with Cheer Girls for the rest of the IPL 🕺🕺 https://t.co/jf0mahG7iR

RK @MahiGOAT07 Riyan Parag looking for Dr. Strange ... 🤫🤫 Riyan Parag looking for Dr. Strange ... 🤫🤫 https://t.co/QW4LfDjrmn

Div🦁 @div_yumm Riyan parag is Zero contribution zero impact and full chewing gum attitude player Riyan parag is Zero contribution zero impact and full chewing gum attitude player https://t.co/faAhQLeuqr

Vibhor @dhotedhulwate KL Rahul is to Indian team, what Riyan Parag is to RR. KL Rahul is to Indian team, what Riyan Parag is to RR. https://t.co/zLYJTcX5Rs

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  @OverMidWicket Riyan Parag in his last 36 IPL innings -



Runs: 401

Avg: 13.36

SR: 122.25

Ducks: 3



If "nepotism" had a face! Riyan Parag in his last 36 IPL innings -Runs: 401Avg: 13.36SR: 122.25Ducks: 3If "nepotism" had a face! https://t.co/xG5CxCpTYn

Shimron Hetmyer powered RR to victory against GT after Riyan Parag's departure

Shimron Hetmyer came into bat in the 11th over and stitched a rapid 59-run partnership. Sanju Samson was the aggressor as he took down Rashid Khan by smashing three consecutive sixes against him to shift momentum towards RR. However, he perished after reaching a fine half-century.

Hetmyer stayed unbeaten until the end and successfully finished the match for his side. He reflected on the win after the match, saying:

"It was a kind of revenge after losing against them all three times last year. Just practice it early, I have always got that in the back of my mind that if wickets are lost how can I programme my mind. I was actually pretty happy t be honest seeing the spinner bowling the final over. That was basically all I was thinking and it worked out tonight."

RR will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, April 19.

Poll : 0 votes