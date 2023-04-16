"If 'nepotism' had a face!"- Fans brutally slam Riyan Parag for failing yet again in GT vs RR IPL 2023 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag faced the wrath of fans after he failed yet again with the bat against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 16. He scored only five runs in the chase in the 23rd match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It didn't cost his side much as RR won by three wickets.
GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They scored 177/7 on the back of decent contributions from their batting unit. None of the batters scored a half-century for them, with David Miller (46) being their top scorer. Rajasthan Royals then found themselves in a troubling situation at 47/3 in 8.3 overs.
Riyan Parag entered the crease at this juncture with a chance to redeem himself in a difficult situation amidst a lean patch of batting form. However, he could not utilize the opportunity as he further worsened RR's position. He played seven balls and scored just five runs before Rashid Khan dismissed him in the 11th over.
Fans were furious after witnessing yet another dismal outing from Riyan Parag in the batting department. They trolled him brutally through their reactions on Twitter.
Shimron Hetmyer powered RR to victory against GT after Riyan Parag's departure
Shimron Hetmyer came into bat in the 11th over and stitched a rapid 59-run partnership. Sanju Samson was the aggressor as he took down Rashid Khan by smashing three consecutive sixes against him to shift momentum towards RR. However, he perished after reaching a fine half-century.
Hetmyer stayed unbeaten until the end and successfully finished the match for his side. He reflected on the win after the match, saying:
"It was a kind of revenge after losing against them all three times last year. Just practice it early, I have always got that in the back of my mind that if wickets are lost how can I programme my mind. I was actually pretty happy t be honest seeing the spinner bowling the final over. That was basically all I was thinking and it worked out tonight."
RR will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, April 19.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.