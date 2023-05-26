"If one injury can disrupt your season, you have gone wrong somewhere" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's IPL 2023 debacle

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the injury to Rajat Patidar was not the sole reason why the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to qualify for the playoffs. He feels the lack of depth in Indian talent hurt the team more than anything else.

Rajat Patidar was a crucial player for RCB last season, also scoring an incredible hundred in the Eliminator. However, Chopra feels that if he was injured, they needed to have an able backup ready and shouldn't have depended on their star players to bail them out every single time.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the team composition of the Royal Challengers Bangalore:

"You can say all you want that Rajat Patidar's injury was damaging. But if one injury can disrupt your season, and you don't have Indian backups, it means you have gone wrong somewhere whether it's the mega auction or the mini-auction last year."

Aakash Chopra on players leaving RCB and performing well

Aakash Chopra also shed light on how RCB gave away left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff to the Mumbai Indians through trade and how that move has helped the latter reach the playoffs.

He feels the management doesn't back all their players enough and that's perhaps the reason why they perform better when they leave the Bangalore-based franchise.

On this, Chopra stated:

"You let go of Jason Behrendorff and he has gone to Mumbai and is breathing fire. This is what we have often seen with this franchise that players who are left out by them then go away and perform extremely well."

Several players like Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, KL Rahul, etc. have gone away from the Royal Challengers Bangalore and done well. It won't be surprising if there are changes in the team management ahead of next season.

