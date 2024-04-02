"If you are set, you got to see the team thru" - Irfan Pathan's cryptic tweets after MI's six-wicket loss to RR in IPL 2024

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his disappointment on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after the Mumbai Indians suffered a six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

Pathan has criticized Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya's leadership on multiple occasions during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He seemed to take another dig at Pandya for throwing his wicket away in the recent encounter.

Mumbai got off to a disastrous start, losing four wickets within the powerplay overs after being asked to bat first.

Pandya gave MI fans some hope with a gutsy knock. Despite the immense pressure, he scored at a strike rate of 161.90, finishing with 34 runs off 21 deliveries. Pathan shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) after the all-rounder's dismissal.

While the cricketer-turned-commentator did not take any names, several fans suggested that he was targeting Pandya for throwing his wicket away after getting set.

Pathan wrote:

"Ppl who understand the game well know this. If you are set, you got to see the team thru."

Hardik Pandya lost his wicket in the 10th over while trying to clear the long-on fence off leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. He failed to get the connection right and was caught by substitute fielder Rovman Powell.

Pathan, in a separate tweet, seemed to suggest that Pandya will have to lead the side from the front to earn his teammates' respect, writing:

"You always want your Leader to do the difficult things. If he doesn’t do it he won’t earn his team’s respect."

Mumbai registered a modest 125/9 in the first innings and ultimately lost the game by six wickets. MI lost their third game on the trot and also became the second team to lose a match at their home venue in IPL 2024.

"I needed to do a lot more" - Hardik Pandya on his batting performance against RR

Following the match, Hardik Pandya admitted that he needed to score big runs to put Mumbai in a commanding position following a dismal start.

Pandya stated that his approach was to go after the Rajasthan bowlers and try and get to a 150-run total. Suggesting that his wicket was the turning point of the game, he said during the post-match presentation:

"I wanted to counter, we were in a decent position to get us around 150-160, but my wicket allowed them to get back more into the game, I needed to do a lot more. It's okay, we didn't expect such a surface, but you can't always have it as a batter, it's nice at times for the bowlers to have a say."

Hardik Pandya and Co. are currently placed at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. They will now take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 7.