"If you take him out, RCB would not have been able to reach 170" - Virender Sehwag praises Mahipal Lomror's composed innings against CSK in IPL 2022  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) snapped out of their three-match losing streak following a 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MCA Stadium in Pune, on Wednesday, May 4.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Mahipal Lomror for his knock of 42 off 27 deliveries. The left-handed all-rounder came in at No. 4 and played a valuable innings that helped his side post 173-8 on the board.

Claiming that the franchise would not have reached 170 had it not been for the former U-19 World Cup player, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"If you take Mahipal Lomror out, RCB would not have been able to reach 170. It was an important, crucial innings from him. He set the platform for Dinesh Karthik to do his work. It is good to see young Indian players performing, and every franchise has a young Indian player in the lower middle order."

The 22-year-old has been a handy acquisition for RCB so far. He has played two matches and scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 165.71.

Opining that playing inexperienced players can be a blessing in disguise, former India international Ajay Jadeja said:

"Very important innings by Lomror. Not only did he absorb the pressure initially and set a partnership, and then he accelerated when the time came as well. Opposition teams often do not have enough data on these young players. So, playing inexperienced players has proven to be an advantage in this tournament. As a result, the small moments are going in their favor. They don't seem to panic."

On the back of Lomror's crucial knock, Dinesh Karthik was able to score 26 off 17 deliveries. The cameo proved to be one of the major differences between the batting performances of both sides.

"With this win, RCB have made a huge stride for the playoffs" - Ajay Jadeja

Following their losses against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Gujarat Titans (GT), RCB returned to winning ways and claimed the fourth spot in the points table, for the moment.

Opining that RCB are back in the race for the playoffs, Ajay Jadeja said:

"With this win, they have made a huge stride for the playoffs. When they beat LSG, I thought that there was no chance that this team will miss the playoffs. While sometimes Hasaranga fails to provide the quality of an international bowler, Shahbaz and Maxwell have stepped up. So, five pure bowlers and then these two. The captain has a lot of options."

The Faf du Plessis-led side will next take on SRH in their last day encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on May 8 (Sunday).

